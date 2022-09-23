Todd Chrisley Sued For Defamation By Investigator Who Was Involved In His Tax Evasion Case

More legal trouble is in store for Todd Chrisley. According to reports, the star is being sued for defamation over the claims he's been making about Amy Doherty-Heinze, one of the people who investigated him for tax fraud.

In the lawsuit, the former Georgia Department of Revenue investigator insisted the patriarch has been sharing false remarks about her on his podcast "Chrisley Confessions." Among his accusations were that Doherty-Heinze committed crimes while handling his and wife Julie's case.