Todd Chrisley Sued For Defamation By Investigator Who Was Involved In His Tax Evasion Case
More legal trouble is in store for Todd Chrisley. According to reports, the star is being sued for defamation over the claims he's been making about Amy Doherty-Heinze, one of the people who investigated him for tax fraud.
In the lawsuit, the former Georgia Department of Revenue investigator insisted the patriarch has been sharing false remarks about her on his podcast "Chrisley Confessions." Among his accusations were that Doherty-Heinze committed crimes while handling his and wife Julie's case.
She also said that Chrisley acted "maliciously" when claiming that she was the one who needed be to prosecuted. Doherty-Heinze is asking for more than $75,000.
This is the second defamation lawsuit she's hurled at the reality star, first doing so last year. She filed paperwork again since he hasn't retracted his comments, and instead, has aired out more allegations against her.
As OK! reported, Chrisley, 53, and his spouse, 49, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud earlier this year. They face up to 30 years in prison, but their attorney Bruce Morris stated that they plan to appealing the verdict.
Just a few weeks ago, the couple filed for a new hearing, claiming that a witness "lied" on the stand.
Though the brood has tried to avoid discussing the ordeal, Todd admitted "it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now. We’re alive and kicking, and we appreciate all the support we have received from everyone."
He's also maintained his innocence and denied the allegations his former business partner Mark Braddock made in his testimony, in which he claimed the two men carried out an affair.
Though USA Network has originally renewed Chrisley Knows Best for a 10th season, the future of the hit reality series is up in still TBD. The second half of season 9, which was filmed prior to their summer trial, was aired as usual.
The story was originally reported by TMZ.