Imprisoned Todd & Julie Chrisley Awarded $1 Million Settlement in Investigation Misconduct Lawsuit

Todd and Julie Chrisley might have started off 2024 with a small win, but they've still got roughly a combined 14 years to serve behind bars.

On Tuesday, January 9, the Chrisley's family attorney, Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP, announced the reality stars are receiving a $1 million settlement from the state of Georgia as a result of their 2019 federal lawsuit against the former Director of Special Investigations of the state’s Department of Revenue Joshua Waites.