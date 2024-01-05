Todd Chrisley's Safety Not 'Guaranteed' as Reality Star Faces 'Retaliation' in Prison, Daughter Savannah Claims
Savannah Chrisley is desperate to have her father Todd Chrisley's quality of life improved behind bars, as his current situation has turned dangerous.
The 26-year-old recently made a guest appearance on Chris Cuomo's NewsNation show, where she claimed her dad has faced serious backlash and threats after exposing the awful conditions inside of his prison.
"The retaliation is real," Savannah confirmed, admitting: "It is heartbreaking for me to watch as his daughter, but they have even gone to the extent of stating that they will 'try to ship him to a state facility because our federal institutions cannot guarantee his safety.'"
During the interview, the daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley admitted she received an anonymous letter and has spoken directly to Pensacola Federal Prison Camp workers about the frightening situation her dad has found himself in while serving his now 10-year prison sentence.
(The patriarch had two years knocked off of his sentence a few months back.)
Savannah warned the Bureau of Prisons her direct contact with staffers inside the jail "should scare" both them and "the wardens."
"The BoP has called me a liar numerous times, but I have all the information to back it up," she insisted.
"And these letters, I mean, I even have recordings of them speaking about shipping my father … but they have to have a good reason to."
In order to switch Todd's prison location, however, Savannah noted: "They have to find something he’s in violation of."
In an effort to "send him to a facility and truly behind bars," the media personality alleged officials even went to "the extent of planting cell phones, drugs, going through his lockers" in hopes of finding some sort of violation or wrongdoing.
Even if Todd is moved, there doesn't seem to be any promises his situation would get better, as Savannah noted her mother Julie's living quarters are far from perfect, too.
"The conditions are awful. They’re deplorable," Savannah shared of her mom's allegedly terrible life behind bars at Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky — where she will remain for nearly the next five years.
"The fact that she’s in Kentucky, it’s 30 degrees. She’s going without heat. They will do a temporary fix and then they’ll be without it again. There was also a dead bird in the water where their water comes from. So, it’s tough," Savannah explained.
Julie was initially sentenced to seven years in prison, though in September the BoP confirmed it had been reduced by 14 months, meaning she'll serve just under six years in total.
Todd and Julie will soon reach their first milestone of a full year served this month after entering their respective prisons on January 17, 2023.