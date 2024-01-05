Todd Chrisley's Safety Not 'Guaranteed' as Reality Star Faces 'Retaliation' in Prison, Daughter Savannah Claims

"The retaliation is real," Savannah confirmed, admitting: "It is heartbreaking for me to watch as his daughter, but they have even gone to the extent of stating that they will 'try to ship him to a state facility because our federal institutions cannot guarantee his safety.'"

During the interview, the daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley admitted she received an anonymous letter and has spoken directly to Pensacola Federal Prison Camp workers about the frightening situation her dad has found himself in while serving his now 10-year prison sentence.

(The patriarch had two years knocked off of his sentence a few months back.)