Imprisoned Todd Chrisley Whines About Being Mistreated Over His 'Celebrity Status' in 'Nightmare' Prison
Todd Chrisley's prison experience is far from the Hollywood treatment he envisioned, according to the imprisoned star's attorney.
Todd's legal mind, Jay Surgent, told a news outlet that his client has been mistreated over his “celebrity status" while he serves out his 12-year sentence for fraud and tax evasion at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, where he has been since January.
According to Jay, the Chrisley Knows Best star — who will also serve 16 months on probation once he is released from prison — believes he is being photographed while sleeping.
Todd also hasn't been receiving any of his mail because he believes someone is destroying it, according to his lawyer, who added that the embattled star's living conditions are "terrible." Jay also said the prison is "plagued by bad plumbing, possible mold and no A.C."
Todd has reportedly filed an application asking to be moved to home confinement due to the horrible conditions.
Jay also revealed his client's wife, Julie Chrisley — who will be spending the next six and a half years at The Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. — is facing similar conditions. Once released from prison, the matriarch will also serve 16 months of probation.
- Todd and Julie Chrisley's 'Nightmare' Prison Conditions Revealed: Rattlesnakes, No Air Conditioning and More
- Lindsie Chrisley Reveals Why She Doesn't Allow Her Son to Visit Grandparents Todd and Julie in Prison
- Savannah Chrisley Claims Parents Todd and Julie Were Targeted and Wrongfully Charged for Fraud: 'The Government Overreach Is Baffling!'
Jay's declarations followed the couple's daughter's claims about the disastrous environments both Todd and Julie are stuck in behind bars. During the Wednesday, July 26, episode of Savannah Chrisley's podcast, "Unlocked," she noted: "It's a nightmare."
"They both have no air conditioning," Chase Chrisley told his sister after he paid their dad a visit. "They are both in states where it gets to be 100+ degrees, and there's no air conditioning."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Savannah claimed the prison her mom is locked up in has an infestation of wildlife within the building, saying Julie "has rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her" and has allegedly seen snakes in her cell, as well as around her bed.
"I don't care if you killed somebody, if you're in a government facility, you should have air conditioning," Chase declared. "At the end of the day, it's my parents. I mean, I don't [expect] anyone else to feel bad for them. [People] don't have any sympathy until they're in the situation and it's their loved one."
TMZ spoke to Todd's lawyer.