Todd and Julie Chrisley Haven't Communicated Since Entering Separate Prisons 6 Months Ago, Savannah Reveals
Savannah Chrisley revealed her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley have had zero communication since they both began their respective jail sentences on January 17 for bank and tax fraud.
The 25-year-old shared a few photos of the duo in a Tuesday, August 1, Instagram Stories post, noting they've spent "195 days without a word to each other."
"My heart is breaking," the blonde beauty continued, adding a link so fans could help "bring justice" to the reality stars.
As OK! reported, the pair is trying to appeal their conviction, which lead to Julie receiving seven years behind bars and her husband receiving 12.
Savannah has been trying to fight for their freedom for months, and in July, she reposted words from their lawyer that claimed an "alleged abuse of power and actions by the prosecutors and investigators within the Georgia Department of Revenue" had taken place in the case.
The young adult is so determined to rectify the situation that she's vowed to pay her parents' $17 million restitution.
"I think Savannah, while it's not her job to make restitution on behalf of her parents, she has every intention," the spouses' new lawyer Jay Surgent recently told Entertainment Tonight. "I've spoken to her a number of times about it. She has every intention to do everything she can do to make restitution on behalf of her parents from the outside."
"Usually children, while they love their parents, can only do so much. Savannah happens to be in a situation that she's very creative, she has a unique talent and she's a great interviewer," he continued. "She's gonna do well towards that end as far as earning money and being able to help with restitution."
Amid her mission, the podcast host is also acting as a substitue parent for 17-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe, as she's now their legal guardian (Todd and Julie adopted Chloe from his estranged troubled son Kyle).
"I try to be a good adult figure in their life, but it’s really hard being 25 and having two kids and trying to figure out what’s best for them," she confessed on her podcast. "Like you get to grow through the ages. Now, I’m just being thrown into it."