Savannah Chrisley Tells Fans To 'Be Kind' Because 'Literally Everyone Is Going Through A Lot' As Parents Await Sentencing
Savannah Chrisley reposted a heartfelt statement to her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 13, as time creeps toward her parents Todd and Julie's sentencing date.
"You know who's going through a lot right now? Literally everyone. Just be kind," the quote from a motivational Instagram account stated.
This wasn't the 25-year-old's first self-positivity statement as of late, as she also took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 10, to reflect on "the person [she] wants to be."
SAVANNAH CHRISLEY REFLECTS ON 'THE PERSON' SHE 'WANTS TO BE' AS PARENTS TODD & JULIE AWAIT SENTENCING FOR FRAUD CONVICTION
"The best kind of people are like sunshine — they forgive others instead seek revenge. They are patient with your struggles. They are there for you no matter the situation. They make you feel safe, loved and understood," the quote from author Charlotte Freeman's Momentary Happiness account stated.
"They help you without expecting anything in return. They listen attentively. They ask you to message them when you get home safe," the message concluded. "They are there for you during the lows just as much as the highs. They check up on you when you are quiet.”
SAVANNAH CHRISLEY ADMITS SHE'S BEEN 'SO ANGRY' SINCE PARENTS TODD & JULIE'S FRAUD CONVICTION
Fans seem to think Savannah's words of wisdom come from a place of faith, as many have taken to her most recent Instagram post's comments section to unite and "pray" for the troubled family.
"Sassy I’m so praying for you and your family🙏🙏🙏🙏 that things will be ok and you will continue to be together❤️❤️," one concerned fan wrote on Sunday afternoon, while another added, "Savannah you are so driven dear! You are such an amazing young lady who will make it big in this world. God bless you always dear."
Although the Growing Up Chrisley star has strived to remain positive after her parents were found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, she recently admitted that she felt "so angry" about the situation during the Tuesday, October 25, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast.
"I’m just over here angry, because it’s like, how is a God that’s supposed to be so loving and so full of hope [OK with this]?How do you feel so hopeless?" Savannah questioned. “Because my whole life could change. And I don’t mean money.”
"The two people that I’ve always had there for me and that’s been my support system and who I’ve leaned on, because I’m there for everyone else: my siblings, my friends, whoever it may be," the Sassy by Savannah founder concluded. "But I always know I can be there for them because y’all have been there for me or you are there for me."