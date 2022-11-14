Savannah Chrisley Tells Fans To 'Be Kind' Because 'Literally Everyone Is Going Through A Lot' As Parents Await Sentencing

"I’m just over here angry, because it’s like, how is a God that’s supposed to be so loving and so full of hope [OK with this]?How do you feel so hopeless?" Savannah questioned. “Because my whole life could change. And I don’t mean money.”

"The two people that I’ve always had there for me and that’s been my support system and who I’ve leaned on, because I’m there for everyone else: my siblings, my friends, whoever it may be," the Sassy by Savannah founder concluded. "But I always know I can be there for them because y’all have been there for me or you are there for me."