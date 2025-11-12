Dementia-Stricken Bruce Willis Honored by Tom Bergeron During 'DWTS' as His Daughter Rumer Returns to the Ballroom

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Dancing With the Stars/YouTube Rumer Willis returned to 'Dancing With the Stars' for the show's 20th anniversary.

"One of the highlights of your season was meeting your dad. And I just want to send my warm wishes to you, your dad, and your family," Tom expressed. Rumer, 37, won Dancing With the Stars in 2015 alongside pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy. During yesterday's return to the ballroom, she helped Dylan secure two extra points and a spot in the semi-finals.

Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle

Source: MEGA Bruce Willis is living independent of his wife.

Tom's comments about Bruce, 70, come amid the Die Hard alum's ongoing health struggles. The star was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023 and has been living separately from his wife, Emma Heming Willis. "It was a hard decision for us but was the safest and best decision — not just for Bruce, but also for our two young girls," the model explained in a Tuesday, September 9, interview on Good Morning America. "And, you know, it's really not up for a debate. Now I know that Bruce has the best care 100 percent of the time. His needs are met 100 percent of the time, as well as our two young daughters. So I'm not gonna take a vote on that."

Source: MEGA Bruce Willis suffers from dementia.

She went on to emphasize how difficult it is facing public scrutiny as a caregiver in the spotlight. "I feel like caregivers are so judged, and it just goes to show that people sometimes just have an opinion versus really having the experience. And I'll say that dementia plays out differently in every household," she said. "If you've seen one case of dementia, it's one case of dementia. So you have to do what is right for your family and what is going to keep your loved one safe, as well as your young children."

Source: RemasterKingdom4K/YouTube Tom Burgeron returned to judge an episode of 'Dancing With the Stars.'