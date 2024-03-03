Tom Brady Is 'Getting Used' to Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen's New Romance With Joaquim Valente
Tom Brady initially struggled with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's budding romance with close friend Joaquim Valente after their 2022 divorce.
A source spilled Bündchen, 43, kept the relationship private because she "didn't want it to look like Joaquim was the reason" for their split, but the former NFL pro, 46, still "had questions."
"He straight out asked her if she cheated and Gisele denied it and that was that," the source added before explaining it was difficult for Brady to seeing photos of them kissing "despite the fact that he’s also dating people again."
"Tom is getting used to it, the kids are fine with it, and that’s all that matters," the source said.
As for the Brazilian model, the source clarified, "She doesn’t want anything or anyone getting in the way of her relationship with Joaquim. She sees a future that could include marriage and possibly even more children."
OK! previously reported Bündchen and Brady's kids — Benjamin, 14, and daughter, Vivian, 11 — know about their mother's new relationship and "really like Joaquim."
- Gisele Bündchen & Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente Have 'Deep Personal Relationship' With No Labels
- Gisele Bündchen Gushes Over Jiu-Jitsu Trainer Joaquim Valente As Dating Rumors Heat Up, Calls Him 'A Person I Admire & Trust'
- Tom Brady 'Sees Himself Getting Married Again' After Gisele Bündchen Divorce: 'He’s Finally in a Good Place'
The pair have allegedly been dating since June 2023 and chose to take things slow.
"They started out as great friends first. She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other," an insider dished.
A second source revealed "they started out as friends," and Valente was a "huge comfort for Gisele" after her breakup.
"Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce," the source continued. "Joaquim is a great guy. He is down to earth, kind and inspiring. Gisele was hesitant about dating after the divorce. It's been very natural for her to date Joaquim."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, part of her hesitation to jump into a new romance may have been due to the rocky end to her relationship with the football player.
"He and Gisele made it sound like they grew apart and that their split was very amicable, but their marriage near the end was so bad it was scary," a source shared of Brady and Bündchen. "The past year has made a world of difference. He’s embraced co-parenting, dating here and there and he’s even made peace with Gisele."
The source spoke with Life & Style about Bündchen's and Valente's relationship.