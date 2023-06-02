Tom Brady Spills Details About His Summer Co-Parenting Plans With Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have a fun summer planned for their children.
With this summer being the family's first since the retired NFL player and supermodel went their separate ways last year, the divorced duo seem to be filling up the warm days with fun activities for their son, Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.
Gushing during a recent interview that his two kids with Bündchen have a "really good summer lined up" splitting travels between each parent, Brady revealed: “We’re going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it’s the last day of school."
“Then they’re going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil,” the 45-year-old continued to share, noting he will subsequently be traveling with them to Europe. “They’ve got lots of good plans."
Brady — who also shares 15-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan — emphasized that he wants Benjamin and Vivian to maintain their friendships with everyone they've met from Boston, Tampa, Costa Rica and Brazil throughout the summer, as “they have so many friends and cousins all over the place.”
The Super Bowl champ and the former Victoria's Secret Angel finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. News of their demise came months after it was rumored that there was trouble in paradise for the two following Brady's decision to un-retire.
Though it was believed that Bündchen gave her then-husband an ultimatum — his family or career — the mother-of-two clarified that there were multiple factors that led to their split.
Despite the end of their marriage, the former power couple made it clear that they will continue to prioritize their brood, with Bündchen saying in her statement at the time, "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."
Brady echoed his ex's sentiment, adding in his own message that his kids will remain the "center" of their lives.
There seems to be no bad blood between Brady and Bündchen, as the former took to Instagram on Mother's Day to gush over the “amazing example” she sets for their little ones.
Brady spoke with People about his kids' summer plans.