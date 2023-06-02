Tom Brady Spills Details About His Summer Co-Parenting Plans With Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen

Gushing during a recent interview that his two kids with Bündchen have a "really good summer lined up" splitting travels between each parent, Brady revealed: “We’re going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it’s the last day of school."

“Then they’re going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil,” the 45-year-old continued to share, noting he will subsequently be traveling with them to Europe. “They’ve got lots of good plans."