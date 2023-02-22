OK Magazine
Tom Brady Goes Skiing With Daughter Vivian After Ex Gisele Bündchen Spotted Partying In Brazil

tom vivian pp
Source: @tombrady/instagram;mega
By:

Feb. 22 2023, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Tom Brady and daughter Vivian went skiing together — a few days after his ex Gisele Bündchen was spotted partying in Brazil.

On Wednesday, February 22, Tom posted an Instagram Story of himself and Vivian with the caption, “Daddy Daughter Date ⛷️❤️.” The picture showed the father-daughter duo all geared up with ski goggles, helmets and Tom in a Camo Canada Goose jacket.

tom vivian ig
Source: @tombrady/instagram

The recent NFL retiree took his three kids on a ski trip this week. Tom and recent ex-wife Gisele share children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian 10. The TB12 founder also has teen John, 15, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan.

As OK! previously reported, the former New England Patriot shared additional moments from the vacation on Instagram.

"A couple satisfied customers," he posted alongside a photo of homemade waffles courtesy of chef Tom, Vivian and another little girl.

Additionally, the 45-year-old uploaded a clip of Vivian supporting her two brothers going down the slopes. He captioned the video saying, "Always cheering on their brother!!" while also joking that "boys will be boys." The dad on duty then continued to upload a picture of his two sons at the bottom of the ski mountain saying, "Proud of these speed-demons."

gisele bundchen mega
Source: mega
Lastly, the former Buccaneer shared a selfie posing with his eldest son John, writing, “sup.”

While Tom and kids have some quality time, the model enjoyed herself in her home country.

gisele
Source: mega
The world-famous supermodel spent her weekend in Rio de Janeiro for Carnival. The mother-of-two was seen dancing next to friends in the city streets while enjoying the extravagant celebration.

The family has adjusted to being apart since the couple finalized the divorce in late 2022.

Source: OK!

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," the athlete remarked in October.

In a similar sentiment, the Brazilian bombshell said, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

