Suri Cruise, 18, Looks Carefree With Pal in NYC After Dissing Dad Tom by Dropping His Surname for Broadway Performance
Suri Cruise looked carefree as she strutted through the streets of NYC alongside a friend.
On Friday, May 24, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, 18, was spotted carrying a guitar in a beige instrument bag as she traveled on foot to her destination.
Suri — who will be graduating high school in a few weeks — had a smile on her face while wearing black shorts and a white tube top.
The famous offspring’s outing came after she dissed her estranged father by dropping his surname for her performance on Broadway.
Instead of using her legal moniker for the playbill, the teen went by Suri Noelle, which appears to be a nod to her mother Katie Holmes' middle name.
As OK! previously reported, Suri and Tom, 61, have not had a relationship since around the time of he and Katie’s messy split in 2012.
"Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade," an insider dished of the father-duaghter duo. "Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri."
Since the Alone Together star and the Mission: Impossible actor called it quits after six years of marriage, Katie has made sure to keep her youngster out of the limelight.
"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," Katie, 45, told Glamour. "I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person."
The brunette beauty has also spoken about how difficult the breakup was for her.
"It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. We had some funny moments out and about in public," she said to In Touch in a July 2022 interview. "So many people I didn't know became my friends and helped us out, and that's what I love about the city."
According to an insider, Tom has started to "feel guilty about missing so much of her life,” as Suri recently rang in adulthood.
"[He] insists that he hasn’t completely shut Suri out of his life, and does get updates from time to time," the source claimed, noting he made the choice to "allow her and her mother to live their own lives because that was what Katie wanted."
