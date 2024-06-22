Tom Cruise All Smiles as He Hands Out Friendship Bracelets at Taylor Swift's Concert 1 Day After Estranged Daughter Suri's High School Graduation
Tom Cruise seemed to be having a great time at one of Taylor Swift's London shows.
The Top Gun actor, 61, was seen by fans at the pop star's concert in England on Saturday, June 22, while his estranged daughter Suri Cruise, 18, celebrated her high school graduation in New York City the day before.
Tom had a smile plastered on his face as he exchanged friendship bracelets with attendees at the Eras tour stop. Despite enjoying the show, The Mummy actor was noticeably absent from his youngest child's big milestone.
On Friday, June 21, Suri and her mom, Katie Holmes, were photographed celebrating the end of her high school years. In the program for the graduation ceremony, the young adult had dropped "Cruise" from her last name and was listed as "Suri Noelle."
According to insiders, Suri and Tom haven't been close since the action star split from the Dawson's Creek alum, 45, in 2012. "Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade," a source claimed. "Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri."
"Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and even if he called, she would not answer. He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything," a separate insider added. "She feels that she has one parent, and that is her mother."
Katie has been supportive as her child prepares to head off to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh in the fall. "She is a smart girl, and she is turning into a very intelligent mature young woman," a source said of Suri. "She has a very close group of loyal friends, and she knows exactly where she comes from."
The All My Sons alum has never missed on opportunity to gush over her kiddo. "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," Katie explained in a recent interview. "I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person."
"My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident and able. And to know it," she explained in another interview.
