Tom Cruise All Smiles as He Hands Out Friendship Bracelets at Taylor Swift's Concert 1 Day After Estranged Daughter Suri's High School Graduation

According to insiders, Suri and Tom haven't been close since the action star split from the Dawson's Creek alum, 45, in 2012. "Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade," a source claimed. "Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri."

"Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and even if he called, she would not answer. He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything," a separate insider added. "She feels that she has one parent, and that is her mother."