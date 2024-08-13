Tom Cruise 'Argued With Producers' Who Had Safety Concerns About His Olympics Stunt: 'He Truly Believes He's Larger Than Life'
Tom Cruise's adrenaline junkie ways have his loved ones concerned.
To close out the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the action star rappelled down into the Stade de France stadium to take hold of the Olympic flag. The stunt was followed up by a pre-recorded video of Cruise skydiving into Hollywood, as the 2028 Summer Olympics will take place in Los Angeles.
According to a source, the dad-of-three, 62, helped plan the stunt, telling coordinators "that he needed to do something that has never been done before."
His desire to push the envelope didn't go over well, as the insider claimed he "argued with producers over his safety rope" being visible, as "he felt it did not make the jump believable enough and he did not plummet as fast as he wanted."
If it was up to the Top Gun: Maverick actor's pals, he wouldn't have done anything risky at all, as they "advised him against the jump and have told him he really needs to stop throwing himself into so many death-defying stunts."
"It's one thing when he's shooting a movie, but now this Olympics stunt — it's incredibly worrying," they noted.
Needless to say, "Tom knows the risks involved and he doesn't care," the insider added.
"He refuses to pull back. He truly believes he is larger than life," they insisted.
Fortunately, all went as planned.
If producer Ben Winston had any issues with Cruise, he never publicly said so, sharing nothing but great things about working with the Oscar nominee on the stunt, revealing to Vogue, "We’ve been planning this for a year and a half."
"The first thing we did was pitch Tom, because there’s nobody better to do an incredible stunt," Winston declared.
"I pitched him on the idea of a stuntman grabbing the flag, coming down from the roof of the Stade de France, and then taking his mask off and you see it’s Tom Cruise, who then jumps out of a plane and lands in L.A.," he recalled. "Tom said, 'I’m in, but I want to do the whole thing,' so it was this huge undertaking of this live stunt with Tom jumping off the roof."
Though they were worried they wouldn't be able to finish filming on time, Cruise went above and beyond to make it work.
"Tom was filming Mission: Impossible in London, then got on a plane, flew 11 hours to L.A., got off the plane, shot with us, then got right back on the plane and back to set," Winston spilled. "The commitment from him and the musical artists to keeping the beach aspect a secret was really amazing."
