OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tom Cruise
OK LogoNEWS

Tom Cruise 'Argued With Producers' Who Had Safety Concerns About His Olympics Stunt: 'He Truly Believes He's Larger Than Life'

Photo of Tom Cruise and a photo of him rappelling into a Paris stadium.
Source: mega

Tom Cruise wowed viewers when he closed out the 2024 Summer Olympics.

By:

Aug. 13 2024, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tom Cruise's adrenaline junkie ways have his loved ones concerned.

To close out the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the action star rappelled down into the Stade de France stadium to take hold of the Olympic flag. The stunt was followed up by a pre-recorded video of Cruise skydiving into Hollywood, as the 2028 Summer Olympics will take place in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise argued producers safety concerns olympics stunt
Source: mega

Tom Cruise's stunt for the 2024 Summer Olympics included the star rappelling into a Paris stadium.

According to a source, the dad-of-three, 62, helped plan the stunt, telling coordinators "that he needed to do something that has never been done before."

His desire to push the envelope didn't go over well, as the insider claimed he "argued with producers over his safety rope" being visible, as "he felt it did not make the jump believable enough and he did not plummet as fast as he wanted."

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise argued producers safety concerns olympics stunt
Source: mega

A source claimed the actor's loved ones worry that his dangerous stunts will go wrong one day.

Article continues below advertisement

If it was up to the Top Gun: Maverick actor's pals, he wouldn't have done anything risky at all, as they "advised him against the jump and have told him he really needs to stop throwing himself into so many death-defying stunts."

"It's one thing when he's shooting a movie, but now this Olympics stunt — it's incredibly worrying," they noted.

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise argued producers safety concerns olympics stunt
Source: mega

The stunt took over a year to plan, producer Ben Winston revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Needless to say, "Tom knows the risks involved and he doesn't care," the insider added.

"He refuses to pull back. He truly believes he is larger than life," they insisted.

Fortunately, all went as planned.

MORE ON:
Tom Cruise
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

If producer Ben Winston had any issues with Cruise, he never publicly said so, sharing nothing but great things about working with the Oscar nominee on the stunt, revealing to Vogue, "We’ve been planning this for a year and a half."

"The first thing we did was pitch Tom, because there’s nobody better to do an incredible stunt," Winston declared.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"I pitched him on the idea of a stuntman grabbing the flag, coming down from the roof of the Stade de France, and then taking his mask off and you see it’s Tom Cruise, who then jumps out of a plane and lands in L.A.," he recalled. "Tom said, 'I’m in, but I want to do the whole thing,' so it was this huge undertaking of this live stunt with Tom jumping off the roof."

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise argued producers safety concerns olympics stunt
Source: mega

The movie star is currently filming the eight installment of 'Mission: Impossible.'

Though they were worried they wouldn't be able to finish filming on time, Cruise went above and beyond to make it work.

"Tom was filming Mission: Impossible in London, then got on a plane, flew 11 hours to L.A., got off the plane, shot with us, then got right back on the plane and back to set," Winston spilled. "The commitment from him and the musical artists to keeping the beach aspect a secret was really amazing."

Daily Mail reported on Cruise allegedly arguing with producers over the stunt.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.