Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri at Center of Rage Over New Career: 'Not Another Nepo Brat!'

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Source: MEGA Suri Cruise is set to appear in 'Midsummer!'

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It remains unclear whether Suri will travel to Scotland for the festival performances. She is studying musical theater at Carnegie Mellon after graduating from New York's LaGuardia High School in 2024. A source close to the production told us: "Suri knew there would be people ready to dismiss her as another celebrity child before she had even stepped on stage, but her focus has been on learning the craft rather than trying to trade on her family name. Everyone involved has seen how seriously she approaches rehearsals, and she wants audiences to judge her performance rather than her background."

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Source: MEGA Suri Cruise is studying musical theater at Carnegie Mellon.

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Another insider said: 'The accusations of nepotism were always predictable because of who her parents are, but Suri cannot change the family she was born into. She has earned this opportunity through her studies and auditions, and those working with her believe she is determined to build a career on talent and commitment instead of relying on her famous connections." But the reality is, trolls are lining up to say online: "Not another nepo brat!" The role marks another milestone for Suri, who has already begun building experience as a performer. Earlier this year, she appeared as a character named Angel during a stage reading of Cosmic Microwave Background, adding to a growing list of creative projects since beginning her theater studies.

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Source: MEGA Suri Cruise appeared as Angel in 'Cosmic Microwave Background.'

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She has also previously contributed vocals to Holmes' films Alone Together and Rare Objects, with the actress explaining how much it meant to collaborate with her daughter. Holmes has said: "I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her. Both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it's this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That's how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she's my heart."

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