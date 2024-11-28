or
Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Spotted in NYC on College Break Ahead of Thanksgiving With Her Mom

suri katie holmes daughter spotted nyc
Source: MEGA

Katie Holmes' daughter, Suri, was spotted in New York City just before Thanksgiving with her mom.

By:

Nov. 28 2024, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

Katie Holmes' daughter, Suri Cruise, who now goes by Suri Noelle, was recently spotted in New York City during her Thanksgiving break.

On Wednesday, November 27, the teenager, who is currently studying at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, was seen enjoying a coffee in Brooklyn after she came home from college on Sunday.

suri katie holmes daughter spotted nyc
Source: MEGA

The 18-year-old returned home from college for the holiday.

The 18-year-old wore a comfy outfit, including an olive green parka jacket and navy blue sweatpants, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Suri, who is Tom Cruise and the actress' only child, has not been seen with her father in years amid reports of estrangement.

In fact, she even dropped his last name and adopted her mom’s middle name after graduating high school in June and during her performance in Head Over Heels on Broadway in May.

suri katie holmes daughter spotted nyc
Source: MEGA

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise divorced in 2012.

Meanwhile, Katie has been dedicated to supporting Suri, especially as she started college last fall. In August, the Dawson's Creek alum was photographed helping her daughter move into her dorm, carrying boxes into her new campus home.

Katie admitted that being away from her daughter gave her mixed emotions.

"I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy," she said in an interview with Town & Country in September. "I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

MORE ON:
Suri Cruise

suri katie holmes daughter spotted nyc
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise is reportedly paying for her daughter's college education.

The mom-of-one has previously expressed how happy she is with her daughter’s achievements.

"The most important thing for me is letting her know how proud I am and that her accomplishments mean everything," Holmes said. "Whatever I do is whatever. It's really just about her and that's what I think is most important."

The Secret: Dare to Dream star revealed that their relationship grew stronger during the pandemic.

"Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be. To listen," she wrote for Vogue Australia's November issue in 2020. "To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift."

Suri was born on April 18, 2006, in Los Angeles. Katie and Tom met the year before and got engaged after a whirlwind two-month romance. They married in Italy in November 2006, with their newborn daughter by their side. The couple later split in 2012 after five years of marriage.

suri katie holmes daughter spotted nyc
Source: MEGA

Katie Holmes stars in the Broadway show 'Our Town.'

Despite her busy career, Katie always prioritizes time with Suri.

"This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you're going to be … My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now," she said in Town & Country's April 2017 issue.

"It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed," she continued.

These days, Katie is starring in the long-awaited Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Our Town, where her daughter was also reportedly spotted attending her performance in October.

“We have this amazing group of actors, and we’ve all been working hard to bring this to the stage. It’s really exciting,” Holmes said of their show in a promo video via social media.

