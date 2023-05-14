OK Magazine
Tom Cruise 'Pushing the Completion' of 'Mission: Impossible 7,' His Standards Are 'More Exacting Than Ever'

tom cruise reportedly embarrassed detail top gun maverick
Source: mega
By:

May 14 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Tom Cruise is rushing to finish Mission Impossible 7 in time for its upcoming summer release, but according to a source, endless reshoots and rewrites are leaving the crew and others involved in production anxious.

tom cruise dating british actress hayley atwell split
Source: mega

"Tom is pushing the completion to the absolute limit in terms of deadlines and scheduling, and it’s nerve-racking for everybody, especially on the business side," an insider spilled to an outlet about the upcoming action flick that has already seen several production delays due to coronavirus cases over 2020 and 2021.

"The movie’s ending is still being shot, revised and reimagined," they added. "They’re shooting M:I8 back to back — but M:I7 isn’t finished and it’s coming out in two months!"

Another source noted that Cruise's standards for the film are "more exacting than ever."

tom cruise dating british actress hayley atwell split
Source: mega

This isn't the first time crew have felt forced to walk on eggshells around the Risky Business star. As OK! previously reported, Cruise was recorded screaming at several members of the M:I7 crew back in 2020 after they allegedly broke Covid-19 protocols.

"We are the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we're doing," he could be heard yelling in the infamous audio clip.

tom cruise
Source: mega
"I'm on the phone with every f****** studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies," he continued at the time. "We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf******. I don't ever want to see it again. Ever!"

Source: OK!

The Top Gun actor was also said to have thrown a temper tantrum over tree branches that were hanging too low and distracting him on set.

"There isn’t much Tom can’t put up with. So imagine how baffled everyone was when there was such a fuss made over a tree," an insider dished last year. "Two local lads were called out to sort out the problem and cut down the offending branches."

The sources spoke with National Enquirer about Cruise pushing to finish the film.

