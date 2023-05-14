Tom Cruise 'Pushing the Completion' of 'Mission: Impossible 7,' His Standards Are 'More Exacting Than Ever'

"Tom is pushing the completion to the absolute limit in terms of deadlines and scheduling, and it’s nerve-racking for everybody, especially on the business side," an insider spilled to an outlet about the upcoming action flick that has already seen several production delays due to coronavirus cases over 2020 and 2021.

"The movie’s ending is still being shot, revised and reimagined," they added. "They’re shooting M:I8 back to back — but M:I7 isn’t finished and it’s coming out in two months!"

Another source noted that Cruise's standards for the film are "more exacting than ever."