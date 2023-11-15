Candy Spelling Never Helps Daughter Tori or Grandchildren Financially, Dean McDermott Claims
Candy Spelling has amassed an estimated net worth of $600 million dollars throughout her life, but according to son-in-law Dean McDermott, she doesn't provide any financial help to her daughter or to her grandchildren.
"It's your daughter. It's your flesh and blood and it's your grand babies," Dean said to a news outlet, referring to the five children — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6 — he shares with the True Tori personality. "And for someone who is so blessed to have so much, it would be really nice for her to share with her daughter."
The Slasher actor, who called it quits with wife Tori Spelling earlier this year after 18 years of marriage, claimed he'd personally told Candy that he doesn't "want any" of her money for himself, but he's asked if she would "reach out and help your daughter and your son, Randy, who is a beautiful guy, he's such an amazing man."
"These are wonderful kids," he said of Tori and her brother. "These are both wonderful kids that came from privilege and deserve to be happy and to share in that, in my opinion."
Dean also referenced his soon-to-be ex-wife's inheritance that she received after her father, Aaron, passed away in 2006. The 90210 star received around $800,000, while her mother inherited hundreds of millions of dollars.
"It was a financial pressure for us because we were starting out in our relationship and neither one of us brought a lot to the table," he admitted. "But with that said, Tori wasn't expecting anything."
"She's always looked at it as it's her father's money and he can do with it as he wishes," he added. "She's always maintained that."
As for his own relationship with his mother-in-law, Dean confessed that he hadn't spent a lot of time with Candy over the years.
"It is unfortunate she never tried to get to know me," he continued. "It wasn't for lack of an effort on my part. She just didn't want to know and brushed off everything I tried to do."
"It was difficult for Tori Here's the man that she loves and married and there's no relationship with the mother-in-law," he noted. "I think that would hurt anybody."
Tori and Dean tied the knot in 2006, but made the decision to get divorced earlier this year. Despite their many ups and downs, the Open Range actor called the beginning of their relationship a "total fairytale."
"Love at first sight and getting married in the most beautiful way possible," he gushed. "It was a dream come true.
Dean spoke with Daily Mail about Candy.