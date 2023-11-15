Candy Spelling Never Helps Daughter Tori or Grandchildren Financially, Dean McDermott Claims

"It's your daughter. It's your flesh and blood and it's your grand babies," Dean said to a news outlet, referring to the five children — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6 — he shares with the True Tori personality. "And for someone who is so blessed to have so much, it would be really nice for her to share with her daughter."

The Slasher actor, who called it quits with wife Tori Spelling earlier this year after 18 years of marriage, claimed he'd personally told Candy that he doesn't "want any" of her money for himself, but he's asked if she would "reach out and help your daughter and your son, Randy, who is a beautiful guy, he's such an amazing man."