Tori Spelling 'Upset' Over Dean McDermott's Tell-All Interview About Their Messy Split: Source

tori
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 17 2023, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

Tori Spelling is seemingly not OK with ex Dean McDermott’s recent sit-down in which he spilled the tea about the end of their marriage.

"Tori is a little hurt and upset by Dean’s recent tell-all type of interview," an insider revealed to a news outlet.

tori
Source: MEGA

Dean McDermott announced his split from Tori Spelling in June.

The interview focused primarily on the couple’s split, which McDermott attributed to his alcoholism.

According to the source, Spelling "recognizes that Dean spoke about her in a relatively positive light, but she feels protective over her children."

"Especially Stella, who is old enough to know what’s going on and reads and hears about these types of things," they added.

The duo share five children: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. McDermott also has son Jack, 25, whom he welcomed with ex Mary Jo Eustace.

tori eddie
Source: MEGA

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling share five kids.

"Tori is trying to stay positive and keep things afloat for her family and not let Dean's words impact her too much," the insider concluded.

As OK! previously reported, the Slasher star explained the details behind the demise of his marriage to Spelling during the tell-all. McDermott even shared that he attempted suicide after a blowout fight with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum.

“It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes,” he stated, referencing the day he uploaded an Instagram post announcing their break up.

“I posted that because I was at the end of my rope. I didn’t know what to do. I had burned everything down yet again," he said of the now-deleted message.

tori eddie
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling is well known for her role in 'Beverly Hills, 90210.'

"I was literally at my wit's end. That night, I was drinking and I was into my pills," he explained. "After I sent the post, I took some more pills, and I took six or seven Ambien in the hopes that I would not wake up. Thank God I did. Because I would've ruined so many lives if I had died."

McDermott admitted that the attempt to take his own life was a signal he needed serious help.

"It wasn't the right way to do it, but it got people's attention. The people I needed it to. It fell in the ears of people I wanted it to fall into," he noted. "I was so full of shame and it was such a horrible idea. And then my kids were really, really hurt."

The actor has since gone to rehab and is now sober.

dean mcdermott
Source: @imdeanmcdermott/Instagram

Dean McDermott went to rehab this summer.

"My dad was an alcoholic and he had anger and rage issues. And that came from his parents. His dad was an alcoholic and a rager," he said. "There's a pattern here and there's a progression to generation to generation."

Elsewhere in the interview, McDermott spoke candidly about his addiction.

Source: OK!

"Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation," he confessed.

"It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room," he added. "That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori."

ET reported on the source's comments.

