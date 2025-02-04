Tori Spelling Reveals She Decided to 'Stick to Boys' After Her 'One and Only' Threesome
Tori Spelling is spilling her spicy stories!
On a recent installment of her "MisSpelling" podcast, she revealed she had her "one and only" threesome some time after she'd got into the playful practice of occasionally making out with women to "shock" her male friends and make them "drool."
Spelling quipped she kissed women "a lot" and "in front of friends" all as "fun and games," but she "didn’t have any exploration wants with a female behind closed doors."
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star revealed the threesome happened on the Queen Mary ship in Long Beach, Calif., a retired ocean-liner that now serves as a historical landmark and hotel.
"It was me, a male and a female," the 51-year-old teased, but she did not elaborate on who exactly what involved in the interaction.
Spelling admitted she liked the sexual experience "less" than she'd anticipated and was "anxious the whole time" despite playing "along with it."
"You know what they say: ‘You’ve gotta try anything once,’" she continued. "I came away like, ‘I think I’ll stick to boys.'"
While another threesome with a woman may not be in Spelling's future, she did hint that she'd considered joining adult website OnlyFans to make some extra money in an August 2024 episode of her podcast.
"I guess, originally, it was more women in the field — not s-- workers, but along those lines," she said. "But OnlyFans transformed into — now there’s comedians and there’s chefs ... and it’s videos, and people pay. It’s, like, you could subscribe. But a lot of actresses do it now, and they show things."
A source dished she was thinking of asking Denise Richards for help getting started after the reality star launched her own account in 2023.
"With Denise’s guidance, Tori is seriously thinking about joining the adult subscription platform, where she could potentially cash in big-time," the source explained of the mom-of-five — who shares kids Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 7, with ex Dean McDermott.
Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott in March 2024, one year after he announced their separation in a deleted social media post from July 2023.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he wrote at the time.