Tori Spelling Reveals She Decided to 'Stick to Boys' After Her 'One and Only' Threesome

"It was me, a male and a female," the 51-year-old teased, but she did not elaborate on who exactly what involved in the interaction.

Spelling admitted she liked the sexual experience "less" than she'd anticipated and was "anxious the whole time" despite playing "along with it."

"You know what they say: ‘You’ve gotta try anything once,’" she continued. "I came away like, ‘I think I’ll stick to boys.'"