Tori Spelling 'Doesn't Think She’ll Ever Find a Guy Again': 'Her Fame and Power Keeps Men Away'
Tori Spelling is worried about finding love again.
According to insiders, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, thinks she'll never find her perfect man following the official end of her marriage to Dean McDermott.
"She says her fame, power and name recognition keeps men away," the source claimed of Spelling's baggage from years in the spotlight. "She doesn’t think she’ll ever find a guy again."
To make matters worse, the blonde beauty, who briefly romanced advertising CEO Ryan Cramer last year, hasn't been too keen on getting back out on the singles scene again.
"The thought of dating scares Tori, but so does being alone," the insider admitted. "She needs a strong man who’s not intimidated by what she brings to the table."
While the former teen star hasn't been lucky in love, the Chopped Canada host, 57, has found happiness again with girlfriend Lily Calo. The two first sparked dating rumors in October 2023 and reportedly moved in together.
"She’s a great support for me," McDermott said of the new lady in his life in a 2024 interview. "We check in with each other every day and keep each other accountable. She just really is a great — great help to me."
Spelling also chimed in about her estranged husband's new partner during a podcast episode, adding, "My soon-to-be ex has a girlfriend, a live-in girlfriend, who has met the kids and I like her."
For now, Spelling has still been grappling with the end of her 17-year union with the television star after she filed for divorce in March. "That kind of hit me. I was like, 'Wow, yeah, wow.' I mean, obviously, I filed for divorce. We're getting a divorce, but I hadn't thought about that," she spilled in a recent podcast episode.
The Hush actress was overcome with emotion and began weeping. "At the end of the day, he and I and our kids, we're a family unit. He's their father, whether we're married or not," Spelling explained. "Well, I'm not going to grow old with him."
Spelling even lamented about starting the latest chapter in her life without a partner by her side. "Oh my god, you guys, every week it is not going to be about me, like, 'Oh I'm Tori, I'm alone and single!' Or it can be, I mean, I don't know," she said.
Spelling and McDermott share children Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.
Life & Style spoke with sources close to Spelling.