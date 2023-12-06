Tori Spelling Fires Back at Trolls Who Shamed Her Kids' Casual Concert Outfits: 'They Wanted to Be Comfortable'
While Tori Spelling never misses the chance to get all dolled up, her kids don't feel the same — and though she's perfectly fine with that, some people on Instagram dissed the tots' style.
For the Friday, December 1, Jingle Ball 2023 concert in Los Angeles, the actress donned a red and black sequined crop top, matching skirt and black knee-high boots.
However, her kids dressed more casual for the outing: Finn, 11, donned a T-shirt and pants, while his sister Hattie, 12, wore an Olivia Rodrigo tee, shorts and Crocs.
Daughter Stella, 15, showed off her trendy style in a cropped tank, baggy low-rise jeans and sneakers, while the youngest of the brood, 6-year-old Beau, looked adorable in a baseball hat, velvet blazer, T-shirt and jeans.
"Music, Kiddos, and Sequins OH MY! My kids and friends and family had the BEST time this past weekend! Thank you for everything @iheartradio @iheartjingleball you made a pre teen girl, teen girl, and moms [sic] dream come true seeing @oliviarodrigo," the mother-of-five, 50, captioned photos from their night.
"After a challenging 2023 it was everything to see Olivia! She’s been our anthem and music champion through this time. We sang our hearts out to her," the actress continued. "Grateful beyond words to my @iheartradio family!! Also grateful to our friends and hair/makeup goddesses that made all of us girlies look and feel special: @laurarugetti @julzhopemua @nicolevegahair ❤️."
Their different looks caused a few haters to make rude comments, with one person asking, "Couldn't get the kids to dress nicer?"
"I agree," another social media user said to the aforementioned remark. "Time and a place to dress certain ways."
"It was a concert beyond the red carpet. They wanted to be comfortable," the blonde beauty replied. "They each picked their own outfits and style 👏 ."
Spelling also revealed that her and estranged husband Dean McDermott's eldest son, Liam, 16, wasn't in attendance because he broke his foot. McDermott wasn't present since he and Spelling split this summer after nearly two decades of marriage.
The pair didn't confirm their breakup until this fall, when they each began stepping out with new partners: while the actor, 57, is dating account executive Lily Calo, Spelling was seen packing on the PDA with CEO Ryan Cramer.
The Canadian star admitted his alcohol abuse is one of the things that caused their split.
"Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation," he confessed in an interview.
"It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room," he added. "That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori."