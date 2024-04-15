Tori Spelling's Mom Candy Says She's Supporting the Actress Amid Her Divorce Despite Their Rocky Relationship
Family comes first!
Though Candy Spelling and daughter Tori Spelling have had their ups and downs, the matriarch said she's been a shoulder to lean on for the actress as she works through her divorce from Dean McDermott.
At the Saturday, April 13, MOCA Gala 2024 in L.A., Candy told a reporter, "Well, she really needed [support]," adding it meant "a lot" for her daughter to open up to her.
The mother-of-two, 78, also assured fans of Tori, "Everything's good."
As OK! reported, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum filed for divorce from her husband of 18 years last month. At the time, the duo had already been separated since June 2023, when the Canadian actor, 57, publicly announced their split on social media.
In the 50-year-old's filing, she requested spousal support but asked he be prohibited from getting spousal support from her. Tori also requested sole physical custody of their five kids but is willing to share legal custody of them.
Over the past several months, McDermott admitted his alcohol addiction played a big role in their split, and on a recent episode of Tori's "misSPELLING" podcast, she revealed the very moment that spurred her to finally call it quits.
"He said, 'Ugh, I'm so sick of this. I have been picking up Tori Spelling's s--- for 18 years.' And I f------ lost it," she recalled. "I just filed for divorce."
After the pair separated last summer, Tori and the kids were seen bunking at a $100-a-night motel and then living in an RV park. She claimed their move was due to their home being infested with mold.
At the time, an insider said Candy offered to find a home for her daughter and grandchildren to live in, but she allegedly turned it down.
Another source told OK! that Tori parading out her kids at the motel was just a bid to make her mom look bad.
"The real target of this elaborate charade is none other than her own multi-millionaire mother, Candy Spelling,” the insider claimed. "Tori's calculated attempts to portray her family as down-and-out is a direct hit at her wealthy mom. It is nothing but a money grab, but Candy is having none of it."
The women's tension reportedly stems from decades ago, when Tori received only $800K of her dad Aaron's $500 million fortune after he died in 2006. At the time, her family was disappointed with how she and McDermott eloped after their affair.
In 2009, Candy blamed the actress for her husband's death. "My daughter one day decided that she wasn’t speaking to my husband, myself and my son, and that’s how it’s continued for the last, oh gosh, four or five years. And it was sad. That’s what killed my husband, actually," she claimed in a radio interview. "He just didn’t want to live after that."
People spoke to Candy about supporting her daughter.