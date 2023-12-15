Tori Spelling Reveals Her Son Liam, 16, Underwent Foot Surgery After Terrifying Fall Down the Stairs: 'It's Going to Be a Long Journey'

"I remember moms of older kids would say 'cherish these moments for they are fleeting. They grow up so fast.' And, then just like that I blinked and you are now 16," she continued. "Taller than me. Taking care of me in so many ways. Protecting me. I have to stand on my tippy toes to hug you. But, you’ll forever be my baby."

"I love your strength, humor, quick wit, eclectic taste, heart, kind soul, and the bond we have as mother and son. It’s so special. You are so special," she gushed. "Thanks for choosing me to go on it with you. I love you with all my heart and soul."

