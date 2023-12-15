Tori Spelling Reveals Her Son Liam, 16, Underwent Foot Surgery After Terrifying Fall Down the Stairs: 'It's Going to Be a Long Journey'
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's 16-year-old son, Liam, has had a difficult last few months.
The True Tori personality took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 14, to share a photo of her son's bandaged foot.
"It's going to be a long journey, but we take it day by day," she wrote alongside the picture before explaining the teenager had fallen down the stairs at their home and "has been in pain and immobile since."
They waited six weeks, but after there was "no healing" they found out his "navicular accessory fractured bone in [the] right foot" needed to be removed via surgery. The tendon was then "reattached to his main bone with a metal hook rod."
"Thx to everyone for Liam and sending him messages and calls and [heart emoji] and humor before and after his surgery," she said. "Meant a lot to him. He felt so loved."
Back in March, the proud mama took to Instagram to wish her eldest son a happy 16th birthday in a lengthy message.
"I can’t believe today my oldest baby from my belly is 16," she wrote at the time. "Where has the time gone? My Liam Aaron made me a mother for the first time. The moment I knew he was growing inside me my whole life changed. For the better. I knew I’d never be alone."
"I remember moms of older kids would say 'cherish these moments for they are fleeting. They grow up so fast.' And, then just like that I blinked and you are now 16," she continued. "Taller than me. Taking care of me in so many ways. Protecting me. I have to stand on my tippy toes to hug you. But, you’ll forever be my baby."
"I love your strength, humor, quick wit, eclectic taste, heart, kind soul, and the bond we have as mother and son. It’s so special. You are so special," she gushed. "Thanks for choosing me to go on it with you. I love you with all my heart and soul."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Spelling and McDermott also share Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, as well as the Slasher star's 25-year-old son, Jack, who he has with ex Mary Jo Eustace.
As OK! previously reported, the former couple officially called it quits earlier this year after 17 years of marriage.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott penned via Instagram in June. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."