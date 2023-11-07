Travis Scott Slammed for Bringing Daughter Stormi, 5, on a Floating Platform at His 'Hectic' Concert: 'She Looks Scared'
Stormi Webster stole the show at her dad Travis Scott's concert in Los Angeles on Sunday night, November 5.
The 5-year-old daughter of the "Astroworld" rapper and his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner joined her father on a floating platform during his sold-out performance at SoFi Stadium as part of his ongoing Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour, though fans were divided on whether they loved or hated the special moment.
In several viral videos shared to social media, Stormi can be seen securely strapped in and attached to the suspended stage, as she held onto her dad's hand while looking a bit nervous.
Scott appeared to be beaming with joy during the heartwarming interaction, rapping his song "Mafia" with a huge smile spread across his face.
Eventually, Stormi relaxed a little and could be seen adorably bouncing up and down beside the 32-year-old while noise-canceling headphones remained on her head.
After viewing clips of Stormi on stage at Scott's record-breaking show, social media users were left with mixed reactions.
"She looks scared. Who does this to a 5-year-old? She honestly does not look comfortable," one critic pointed out via Reddit, while another added, "The lighting and the noise already looks crazy enough on video, it must be absolutely hectic [in real life]."
“After the s--- that’s happened at his concerts, I’d want my child nowhere near," a third person admitted in regard to the 10 individuals who devastatingly died after being crushed from the crowd at Scott's Astroworld festival on November 5, 2021, eerily exactly two years before Stormi was in the spotlight on Sunday evening.
- Travis Scott Shares Photos Of Daughter Stormi Rocking His Signature Braids
- Kardashian-Jenner Brood Share New Photos Of Kylie's Son Aire As They Celebrate His 1st Birthday — See The Cute Snaps!
- Travis Scott Sued For Copyright In The Midst Of Mounting Astroworld Lawsuits As Pregnant Girlfriend Kylie Jenner's Due Date Draws Near
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She looks scared and uncomfortable. I’d be so upset if I saw my kid in this situation when they clearly weren’t having a good time," a fourth user noted.
Some fans of the "SICKO MODE" artist loved to see Stormi rock the stage, as one admirer said, "she's so cool," and another wrote, "this was so cute."
"She’s his kid... I’m sure she stays backstage and plays with the nanny or something. She’s not out there moshing with the crowd lol," a third supporter insisted.
Stormi hasn't just made surprise appearances at her father's concerts — she's even featured on Scott's album!
"Storm's a minor, but you know she livin' major," Scott rapped in his song "Thank God," a track on his recently released album "Utopia."
His little girl can then be heard sweetly exclaiming: "That's right, Daddy!"