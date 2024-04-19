Travis Barker Dragged for Posting Photo of Wife Kourtney Kardashian on the Toilet: 'Unnecessary and Disgusting'

Travis Barker posted a loving tribute for his wife Kourtney Kardashian's birthday on Thursday, April 18, but fans weren't thrilled about the rocker's last post, which featured the reality star, 45, on the toilet.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together ❤️‍🔥," the Blink-182 member, 48, captioned a slew of snaps via Instagram.