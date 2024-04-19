OK Magazine
Travis Barker Dragged for Posting Photo of Wife Kourtney Kardashian on the Toilet: 'Unnecessary and Disgusting'

travis barker slammed kourtney kardashian toilet picture
Source: @travisbarker/Instagram
By:

Apr. 19 2024, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

Travis Barker posted a loving tribute for his wife Kourtney Kardashian's birthday on Thursday, April 18, but fans weren't thrilled about the rocker's last post, which featured the reality star, 45, on the toilet.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together ❤️‍🔥," the Blink-182 member, 48, captioned a slew of snaps via Instagram.

travis barker slammed kourtney kardashian toilet picture
Source: @travisbarker/Instagram

Travis Barker posted some photos on Kourtney Kardashian's birthday.

In the carousel, Barker shared a rare glimpse of their son, Rocky, in addition to some cute photos of the Poosh founder sleeping and hanging out in bed.

However, fans didn't appreciate seeing the mom-of-four in the bathroom.

One person wrote, "The last picture make me unlike the post...I don't understand some things," while another said, "Last photo was unnecessary and disgusting 🤮."

A third person added, "Last pic…just why? Great way to kill the romance in a relationship…..🤮."

travis barker slammed kourtney kardashian toilet picture jp
Source: @travisbarker/Instagram

Travis Barker was dragged for posting a photo of Kourtney Kardashian on the toilet.

Meanwhile, some of Barker's supporters thought the post was hilarious.

One person wrote, "was not prepared for the last slide 🤣," while another said, "This is what happiness looks like…purely candid with zero shame. ❤️❤️."

A third person added, "I love the 'real' pictures. Everybody is so made up and looks the same now! Happy birthday!!"

Even Kardashian commented on the post, writing, "Husband of my dreams. I love our life!!"

As OK! previously reported, the duo got married in 2022 and welcomed their son in November 2023.

Kardashian, who also shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, previously shared how difficult her pregnancy was in her 40s.

travis barker slammed kourtney kardashian toilet picture
Source: @travisbarker/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share son Rocky.

“That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past,” she said, referring to her emergency surgery. “It was terrifying. After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”

travis barker slammed kourtney kardashian toilet picture
Source: @travisbarker/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian shares three other kids with ex Scott Disick.

Kardashian also clapped back at haters after they called her out for getting pregnant later on.

"Those comments don't affect me. To those who do them I just say: how dare you question God's plan?" she told Vanity Fair Italia. "Because that's how I see this pregnancy, which in fact arrived when both Travis and I no longer even thought about it and a year after we stopped trying with assisted fertilization."

"The decision to try assisted fertilization was almost a non-choice, in the sense that I was pushed towards it as if it were the only option," she added. "The truth is, I felt like I was doing something that wasn't right for me. My intuition was telling me that she wasn't right for me."

