'Passionate' Travis Kelce 'Respects' Coach Andy Reid Despite Blowing Up in His Face During Heated Game: 'No Mal Intent'
Travis Kelce lost his temper prior to the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers.
On Sunday, February 11, the tight end was filmed body-bumping his head coach, Andy Reid, before blowing up in his face — though a source insisted the explosive moment was simply all part of the game of football.
"He’s just a passionate player and everyone’s on edge. It’s the Super Bowl! But there was no mal intent," the insider explained to a news publication of Kelce's aggressive sideline reaction to a fumble during the intense matchup.
The confidante continued: "He respects Coach Reid. It’s really just about the passion of the game. It wasn’t anything serious."
As OK! previously reported, Kelce was filmed seemingly slamming into Reid, who later said the 34-year-old "caught [him] off-balance" in a post-game interview.
"Normally I get him a little bit but I didn't have any feet under me," the NFL coach admitted. "They’re passionate players. I love that, even if they chest bump me to the other side of the 50. I appreciate it. I just love that the guy wants to play and wants to be in there playing."
Kelce also spoke on the altercation following the third Super Bowl win of his career, telling ESPN reporters, "I'm gonna keep it between us," while joking: "I was just telling him how much I love him."
Patrick Mahomes, who accompanied Kelce at the sports broadcast booth after the big win, provided his input on the situation, noting: "That moment right there, that speaks to the team that we are. Everybody loves it. Everybody loves the game, loves to compete and Coach Reid wants to compete."
Despite both Kelce and Reid appearing unbothered by the interaction, some social media users were left with a sour taste in their mouth.
"He is a grown man. SHOW SOME RESPECT…" one angry critic demanded, as another added, "so we just gonna ignore Travis Kelce d--- near knocking Andy Reid down while screaming at him? Like Is he okay? #SuperBowl," and a third spewed: "Travis Kelce nearly dropping 65-year-old Andy Reid...WHAT IS WRONG WITH HIM?"
Other internet users, however, defended Kelce's actions, while noting Reid's impressive decades-long career coaching football.
"Andy has coaching for quite a while, I highly doubt that this was his first 'very competitive' player he had to manage," one person pointed out, as another declared, "everyone who is saying Coach Reid is soft and blaming Travis, remember this: Coach Reid judged Travis by his heart and not his actions. The fumble was at a point in the game that could have cost them the SB. Andy knew that Travis’s outburst was sincere as much as angry."
A third fan wrote: "Travis is Andy's child. They have been through much. Do you think he is going to throw him under the bus? No one knows Travis like Andy. You all stop making up scenarios."
Page Six spoke to a source about Kelce's sideline tantrum.