Taylor Swift's Family 'Relieved' She Is 'Madly in Love' With 'Built-in Bodyguard' Travis Kelce: 'No One Will Mess With Him'
Travis Kelce is more than just Taylor Swift's boyfriend!
According to a source, the pop star’s family has been at ease since she started seeing the 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end, who can “keep her safe” from demanding paparazzi.
“Taylor’s family and everyone who knows her is so relieved by her relationship with Travis — not only because she is madly in love but also because he makes her security personnel job much easier,” the insider spilled.
They noted how Kelce is a “big dude” and no one will “mess with him.”
“She has a built-in bodyguard at all times,” the source dished. “Travis has vowed to keep her safe and there is no doubt about this. No one will try to come close to her when she is holding hands with her powerhouse boyfriend.”
The insider’s remarks came after Swift’s father, Scott, had an alleged altercation with a photographer in Australia. Scott was accused of assaulting the individual while trying to escort his daughter into a vehicle, however, the singer’s rep insisted the incident only occurred due to the paparazzi's prior behavior.
"Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water," the spokesperson told People.
On the morning of Tuesday, February 27, news broke of the supposed altercation, which happened on Sydney's North Shore just hours after Taylor, 34, completed her final performance Down Under.
Australian police confirmed they were investigating an "alleged assault after a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf" at around 2:30 a.m. However, identities of the individuals involved were kept under wraps.
Despite this, video footage displayed Scott holding onto his daughter, who had been hiding under an umbrella, as he flipped off the photographer — reportedly the same paparazzo who Nicole Kidman has a restraining order against.
- Travis Kelce Is 'Different' From Anybody Taylor Swift Has 'Dated Before': 'She Is Falling for Him'
- Travis Kelce Makes Taylor Swift 'Feel Secure' in Their Relationship: 'She Can Be Away and Not Worry'
- Taylor Swift Feels 'More Free' With Travis Kelce After Her Ex Joe Alwyn Kept Their Relationship Under Wraps
"The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command. The man did not require medical treatment," police noted.
The dramatic incident came after the “Cruel Summer” artist took Australia by storm on yet another succesful leg of her Eras Tour.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We have had the most wonderful time. I've got to tell you that. You are here in one of the most exciting cities in the world, and you chose to hang out with us. Thanks, guys!" the blonde beauty told her audience on Monday, February 26.
Daily Mail reported on the source's comments.