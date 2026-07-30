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Travis Kelce Shocks Fans With Muscular Transformation as He Returns to the Field After Marrying Taylor Swift: 'Does He Look Cut?'

Travis Kelce
Source: @TaylorBurr10/X;MEGA

Travis Kelce arrived at training camp flaunting his new figure.

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July 30 2026, Updated 11:36 a.m. ET

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The Kansas City Chiefs had their first practice of training camp, and Travis Kelce was already turning heads.

Kelce returned to the field at Missouri Western State's campus on July 29, almost a month after his wedding to Taylor Swift.

Fans were quick to notice his toned figure as he prepared for his 11th season with the Chiefs, after retirement rumors swirled the season before.

One moment in particular grabbed fans' attention, as the fit 36-year-old caught a stunning pass with his longtime teammate and friend, Patrick Mahomes.

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Source: @erindeanae/TikTok

Travis Kelce made his training camp debut.

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'Does Travis Kelce Look Cut?'

Travis Kelce
Source: @TaylorBurr10/X

Travis Kelce got lots of comments about his body transformation.

Last season was a 10-year low for the team, with a 6-11 record and no playoffs for the first time in a decade. Many fans believe Kelce's transformation means he's coming back with a vengeance, even referring to him as "vintage Kelce."

"Am I tripping or does Travis Kelce look cut??" one person wrote on social media.

"Is it me or does he look in better shape than last year?" another added.

"Travis Kelce, you’re in your prime, dog," a third said. "Get that old talk out of your head."

"I respect the dedication it takes to show up strong for camp season after season," a fourth noted.

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'Suggest You Start Working Out My Friend'

Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce was spotted at workout sessions as he prepared for his wedding.

However, others were not as impressed by Kelce's transformation, despite being spotted in and out of workout sessions during the off-season and even leading up to his wedding.

In one video of the first day of camp, fans thought Kelce appeared to have a bit of a tummy, though others claimed it was just an abdominal protector underneath his jersey.

"Well, he won't be around his wife for a few weeks, so hopefully he can get in shape, get rid of the belly," someone roasted him.

"Why does he always come into camp looking so out of shape?" another wrote.

"He looks rough!" someone added. "I am a Swiftie and think he is done!"

"Tummy? Tay's cooking?" a fourth commented. "Suggest you start working out, my friend."

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Source: @TaylorBurr10

Travis Kelce returned for his 11th season.

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Travis Kelce;Andy Reid
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce's coach, Andy Reid seemed satisfied with the player's shape.

Despite the internet's chatter, Kelce's longtime coach, Andy Reid, seemed satisfied with the tight end's condition and even joked about his headline-making wedding.

"Yeah, he looked pretty good, you know. He stayed in shape. He did a lot of dancing at his wedding," the coach told the press.

"He's a great leader, and he works hard," Reid added. "He wants to be in there, and for a young guy to look at that, it's hard for them to make an excuse to take a rep off."

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Source: @scottstu2k

Travis Kelce made a pass with friend Patrick Mahomes.

Which of Travis Kelce's Teammates Attended His Wedding?

Patrick Mahomes;Jared Wiley;Tre Watson
Source: MEGA;@jaredwiley/Instagram;@ thetr3watson/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes, Jared Wiley and Tre Watson were all spotted in attendance at the wedding.

Kelce already had quite the month after celebrating his long-awaited wedding to Swift at Madison Square Garden.

Several of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates were in attendance, including Mahomes, Jared Wiley, Tre Watson and Jake Briningstool.

The wedding was rumored to have more than 1,000 guests. Kelce and Swift have let practically no details slip about the big day. As Kelce pivots his focus to football, it seems he'll remain close-mouthed about the hot-topic ceremony.

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