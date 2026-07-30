Travis Kelce Shocks Fans With Muscular Transformation as He Returns to the Field After Marrying Taylor Swift: 'Does He Look Cut?'

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The Kansas City Chiefs had their first practice of training camp, and Travis Kelce was already turning heads. Kelce returned to the field at Missouri Western State's campus on July 29, almost a month after his wedding to Taylor Swift. Fans were quick to notice his toned figure as he prepared for his 11th season with the Chiefs, after retirement rumors swirled the season before. One moment in particular grabbed fans' attention, as the fit 36-year-old caught a stunning pass with his longtime teammate and friend, Patrick Mahomes.

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'Does Travis Kelce Look Cut?'

Source: @TaylorBurr10/X Travis Kelce got lots of comments about his body transformation.

Last season was a 10-year low for the team, with a 6-11 record and no playoffs for the first time in a decade. Many fans believe Kelce's transformation means he's coming back with a vengeance, even referring to him as "vintage Kelce." "Am I tripping or does Travis Kelce look cut??" one person wrote on social media. "Is it me or does he look in better shape than last year?" another added. "Travis Kelce, you’re in your prime, dog," a third said. "Get that old talk out of your head." "I respect the dedication it takes to show up strong for camp season after season," a fourth noted.

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'Suggest You Start Working Out My Friend'

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce was spotted at workout sessions as he prepared for his wedding.

However, others were not as impressed by Kelce's transformation, despite being spotted in and out of workout sessions during the off-season and even leading up to his wedding. In one video of the first day of camp, fans thought Kelce appeared to have a bit of a tummy, though others claimed it was just an abdominal protector underneath his jersey. "Well, he won't be around his wife for a few weeks, so hopefully he can get in shape, get rid of the belly," someone roasted him. "Why does he always come into camp looking so out of shape?" another wrote. "He looks rough!" someone added. "I am a Swiftie and think he is done!" "Tummy? Tay's cooking?" a fourth commented. "Suggest you start working out, my friend."

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Travis Kelce is ready to roll for Day 1 of #Chiefs Training Camp 👀🏈 #Chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/nh0QGUKenU — Taylor Burr (@TaylorBurr10) July 29, 2026 Source: @TaylorBurr10 Travis Kelce returned for his 11th season.

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Source: MEGA Travis Kelce's coach, Andy Reid seemed satisfied with the player's shape.

Despite the internet's chatter, Kelce's longtime coach, Andy Reid, seemed satisfied with the tight end's condition and even joked about his headline-making wedding. "Yeah, he looked pretty good, you know. He stayed in shape. He did a lot of dancing at his wedding," the coach told the press. "He's a great leader, and he works hard," Reid added. "He wants to be in there, and for a young guy to look at that, it's hard for them to make an excuse to take a rep off."

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Which of Travis Kelce's Teammates Attended His Wedding?

Source: MEGA;@jaredwiley/Instagram;@ thetr3watson/Instagram Patrick Mahomes, Jared Wiley and Tre Watson were all spotted in attendance at the wedding.