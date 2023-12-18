OK Magazine
So in Love! Travis Kelce Admires Poster of Girlfriend Taylor Swift While Walking to Locker Room at Gillette Stadium: Watch

travis kelce taylor swift poster gillette stadium video
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 18 2023, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

She's so "Gorgeous!"

A poster of Taylor Swift caught the attention of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as he made his way through Gillette Stadium ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs away game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 17.

travis kelce taylor swift poster gillette stadium video
Source: @NBCScameraguys/X

Travis Kelce admired a poster of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, inside of Gillette Stadium.

In a video shared to social media, the two-time Super Bowl champion couldn't help but turn his head while walking past the framed image of the pop sensation waving to the crowd during one of her 1989 world tour concerts at the Foxborough, Mass., venue.

Kelce was dressed in his warmup uniform — featuring a white long-sleeved top, red Nike shorts and white cleats — as he held his football gloves in his hands and made his way toward the field in preparation for the matchup.

Source: @NBCSCameraGuys/X

After the clip of Kelce went viral, fans quickly deemed it "the most wholesome video you’ll see all year."

"The man’s got it bad," an admirer joked about Kelce's intense feelings for Swift, while another supporter stated: "This is just the sweetest."

travis kelce taylor swift poster gillette stadium video
Source: @NBCScameraguys/X

The NFL athlete turned his head to see a poster of Taylor Swift from her 1989 world tour.

Following the sweet moment, Kelce and the Chiefs went on to beat the New England Patriots 27-17.

During the game, Swift was caught cursing at referees on the field via Gillette Stadium's jumbotron.

In the broadcasted clip, the "Love Story" singer could be seen shouting "f---!" in slow motion, as she stood up from her seat inside of a private suite after a no-call was made on a dropped pass from the Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to her boyfriend waiting in the end zone.

travis kelce taylor swift poster gillette stadium video
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has played 13 shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Swift and other Chiefs fans thought a pass interference call should have been made after Kelce could be seen getting pushed to the ground, unable to make the catch and score a touchdown for his team.

Despite being frustrated with the call, Swift appeared to have a blast watching the game in a cozy gray Chiefs sweatshirt and an adorable white and red beanie with Kelce's number 87 stitched onto it.

travis kelce taylor swift poster gillette stadium video
Source: FOX/NFL

The pop star dropped an F-bomb during her boyfriend's game.

The "Enchanted" singer was joined by her dad, Scott Swift, for the occasion, in addition to her new BFF Brittany Mahomes, longtime friend Alana Haim, fashion consultant Ashley Avignone and one of her backup singers Melanie Nyema.

Both Swift and Kelce have big reputations and an impressive history at Gillette Stadium.

Source: OK!

Sunday's game marked the 34-year-old tight end's fifth time playing on the Patriots' home field, while Swift, also 34, has played 13 shows at the venue.

The blonde beauty has traveled all around the country to watch her boyfriend play football, happily stepping out to seven of his games so far this season.

