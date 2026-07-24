Travis Kelce Leaves Little to the Imagination With Only a Towel Covering His Backside in Resurfaced Naked Snap

Article continues below advertisement

Old photos of Travis Kelce leaving little to the imagination have gone viral. Taylor Swift's new husband was captured totally naked with only a towel covering his rear end in resurfaced photos from a 2017 Sports Illustrated YouTube video. In behind-the-scenes images, a 27-year-old Kelce underwent a spa treatment in which water appeared to be splashed all over him as his bare behind peeked out from a gray towel.

Article continues below advertisement

Couple of shots from our access-conversation with @tkelce today in #Vegas. #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/pHJF6UpPaI — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 7, 2017 Source: @JosinaAnderson/X Travis Kelce showed it all in resurfaced snaps.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ESPN/Youtube Travis Kelce posed for the compromising photos for a 'Sports Illustrated' video.

He looked almost unrecognizable with a floppy haircut and youthful face that are a far cry from Kelce's more chiseled modern-day buzz cut look. Regardless, the internet couldn't get enough of the Kansas City Chiefs star's inadvertent thirst trap. Some fans have made X-rated jokes about Kelce's muscly figure, while others congratulated Swift on scoring the six-foot-five-inch hunk as her new husband.

Article continues below advertisement

How Did the Internet React?

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce sparked NSFW comments after the photos resurfaced.

"Mr. Swift, what is going on here?" one person wrote on X, reposting multiple angles of Kelce's backside slipping out from under the towel as a staff member poured water along his back. "I would tiptoe in and slide the towel off," another commenter joked as a third added, "Look at the booty mountain." "The size of his feet… does that mean he’s like… big everywhere else?" a fourth asked solaciously. Many commenters referred to Swift's 2025 song "Wood," which includes ennuendos, seemingly about her husband's manhood. But others felt that the resurfaced pictures left something to be desired. "Every f------ thing except the wedding pics, huh???" a fifth scoffed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Get Married?

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

Swift and Kelce tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden with a star-studded guest list of a reported 1,000 people. The couple has kept many details of their big day under wraps, even asking their A-list guests to sign non-disclosure agreements so that information could be released on the couple's terms. Much to the chagrin of fans, Swift and Kelce have yet to put out photos of the much-anticipated big day. According to insiders, Swift has refused to sell the photos despite the massive chunk of change they could be worth. "She doesn’t need the money," a source claimed. "She just donated $26 million to charity. This has never been about selling pictures. It’s about storytelling and sharing them in a way that feels meaningful."

When Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Start Dating?

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in 2023 and got engaged in 2025.