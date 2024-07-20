Travis Kelce Splashed Out $75,000 During Shopping Spree for Taylor Swift Before Her Milan Show
Travis Kelce spares no expense when it comes to Taylor Swift!
According to insiders, the football player, 34, took the pop icon, also 34, on a lavish $75,000 shopping spree at Valentino, Prada, Bottega Veneta and Fendi before her Milan tour stop.
"Travis knows Taylor loves these brands," the source spilled. "He wants her to have a true Italian touch in her closet. Travis loves Valentino, both for him and Taylor."
Per the inside source, Kelce purchased a $16,000 embroidered dress, a $5,200 tweed ensemble, a $3,330 hobo bag and Garavani Escape large shopping tote for Swift amongst other pricey items.
"This Euro part of her tour is turning into an exceptional experience because Travis is supporting and showing her love 24/7," the source noted of the loved-up pair. "Their time spent in Milan was a unique experience for Taylor, as Travis showed just how much he loves to gift her meaningful presents."
The couple, who went public with their romance last year, may be gearing up to take their love affair to the next level. "She’s not expecting a proposal tomorrow, but she does want to know he’s as serious as she is when it comes to marriage," the insider explained.
“Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis,” the insider added. “She doesn’t want to waste more time, so she needs to make sure they’re on the same page about getting married.”
Despite their booming careers, the pair's relationship has only continued to get stronger. “They’re in an easy era. They have daily FaceTimes when they’re apart and send cute texts to each other. They are wildly in love," a source said.
- Travis Kelce Lovingly Holds Onto Taylor Swift's Waist as the Couple Heads Backstage After the Singer's Concert in Germany: Watch
- Travis Kelce Is the 'Waterboy' for Girlfriend Taylor Swift at Her Concerts, Jokes Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
- Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift Hug Each Other in Cute New Photos From Amsterdam Double Date With Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes
"Taylor and Travis both have a lot of demands in their careers, which allows them the time and space to miss each other," the insider noted, adding that they treat each other to "little gestures and gifts to keep the romance alive."
"Taylor and Travis are very confident in their relationship, so they don’t have to bend over backwards and travel to see each other for less than a day," the source spilled.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kelce has been open about exactly why Swift is the woman of his dreams. "She understands situations like that and I think that’s why I really started to fall for her, how genuine she is just around friends and family," he gushed during the Tuesday, June 25, episode of Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast.
The Sun spoke to sources about Kelce spending $75,000 on Swift.