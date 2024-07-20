Travis Kelce Splashed Out $75,000 During Shopping Spree for Taylor Swift Before Her Milan Show

"This Euro part of her tour is turning into an exceptional experience because Travis is supporting and showing her love 24/7," the source noted of the loved-up pair. "Their time spent in Milan was a unique experience for Taylor, as Travis showed just how much he loves to gift her meaningful presents."

The couple, who went public with their romance last year, may be gearing up to take their love affair to the next level. "She’s not expecting a proposal tomorrow, but she does want to know he’s as serious as she is when it comes to marriage," the insider explained.