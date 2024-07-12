Travis Kelce Gives Girlfriend Taylor Swift a Shout-Out After Winning Karaoke Award: Watch
Is Travis Kelce coming for Taylor Swift’s job?
On Thursday, July 11, the Kansas City Chief tight end — who began dating the pop star publicly in September 2023 — gave his boo a shout-out after winning the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship karaoke contest.
“Taylor, this one’s for you!” Kelce said in the clip, where he jumped up and down and pretended to cry in excitement. “I love you guys!”
Kelce took home the first prize for his energized rendition of Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again” while at the Lake Tahoe, Nev., event. The football star wore a red, white and blue U.S.A. shirt and khaki colored cargo shorts for his big moment onstage.
Notably, the Super Bowl winner skipped the 2024 ESPYs to be at the tournament. Despite his absence, he was mentioned in host Serena Williams’ monologue.
“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City Chiefs. This year, Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend won a Super Bowl,” she said.
As OK! previously reported, as Kelce and Swift reach one year together, a source claimed the “Cruel Summer” singer wants to know the athlete’s thoughts for their future.
“She’s not expecting a proposal tomorrow, but she does want to know he’s as serious as she is when it comes to marriage,” the insider revealed of the duo, who have been spending a lot of time together in Europe as Swift performs her Eras Tour.
According to the confidante, Swift was gunning for a proposal during her six-year relationship with ex Joe Alwyn, however, it never came to be.
“Taylor changed so many things to accommodate Joe — she moved to London and agreed to reel in her outgoing personality because he was more of a homebody,” they said of the relationship, which was largely kept under wraps.
“They’d spoken about starting a family and she patiently waited for him to propose. Every time Joe would arrange a romantic vacation or quiet dinner, she imagined the time had come. But after almost seven years, Joe was dragging his feet,” the source continued.
Swift is now happy to show off her romance with Kelce, as the star even brought him onstage for one of her Eras Tour concerts in London.
“Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis,” the insider admitted. “She doesn’t want to waste more time, so she needs to make sure they’re on the same page about getting married.”