Travis Kelce 'Taken Aback' by Jana Kramer Claiming He's 'Always Drunk,' Athlete Thinks She's Using His Name for Attention: Insiders
Travis Kelce was both surprised and confused by Jana Kramer's rude remarks that the "always drunk" athlete's drinking habits are rubbing off on his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
After the country singer's comments went viral, a source told a news outlet that the NFL star "was taken aback as he’s never met her and is just living his life."
An additional source noted Kelce, 34, doesn't have a drinking problem, explaining, "The guy is under a microscope, basically being watched everywhere he goes. Of course you’re going to see him drinking."
"It’s not like he’s passed out somewhere. If he was passed out somewhere, I would totally understand, but that’s not the case whatsoever," they added.
A third insider told another outlet the Kansas City Chiefs star feels Kramer is using his name to get attention, and they stated Kelce didn't even know who the actress was when the news was brought to him.
Kramer, 40, aired out her opinion on the Sunday, May 5, edition of her podcast, expressing that even though she first loved the "cute" couple together, she now thinks otherwise.
"To me, he’s always drunk. Every time I’ve ever seen a video he’s just always drunk," said the mom-of-four, claiming he's influenced Swift, 34. "I see her drinking more now ... Like, the company you keep."
The three-time divorcée also thinks it's "corny" and "cheesy" that Kelce doesn't hesitate to publicly talk about his romance with the music icon and even accused him of "loving the attention" that's come from their romance.
"I’ve just kind of heard things that I don’t love," she concluded of the tight end. "But again, I just want everyone to be happy is what I’ll default to."
Social media users immediately bashed the singer-actress for her rude remarks.
"I find it sad and pathetic when people go after the lowest hanging fruit in the tree for attention. [Kramer] knows if she mentions [Swift's] name people would go to her podcast to hear what she said," one individual tweeted. "Sad that she can’t attract listeners on her own merit."
"Jana Kramer accused two strangers of being drunks. Then tried to insinuate that the relationship was not a perfect match. A woman who’s been divorced three times," a second person said, while another wrote, "I don’t think Jana Kramer should speak about Taylor & Travis! Have a seat, Ms. three-times divorce C-Lister!"