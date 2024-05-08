OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Travis Kelce
OK LogoNEWS

Travis Kelce 'Taken Aback' by Jana Kramer Claiming He's 'Always Drunk,' Athlete Thinks She's Using His Name for Attention: Insiders

travis kelce taken aback jana kramer claiming always drunk attention
Source: mega
By:

May 8 2024, Updated 1:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Travis Kelce was both surprised and confused by Jana Kramer's rude remarks that the "always drunk" athlete's drinking habits are rubbing off on his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

After the country singer's comments went viral, a source told a news outlet that the NFL star "was taken aback as he’s never met her and is just living his life."

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taken aback jana kramer claiming always drunk attention
Source: mega

Travis Kelce was surprised by Jana Kramer's rude comments.

An additional source noted Kelce, 34, doesn't have a drinking problem, explaining, "The guy is under a microscope, basically being watched everywhere he goes. Of course you’re going to see him drinking."

"It’s not like he’s passed out somewhere. If he was passed out somewhere, I would totally understand, but that’s not the case whatsoever," they added.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taken aback jana kramer claiming always drunk attention
Source: mega

The singer claimed the athlete is 'always drunk.'

Article continues below advertisement

A third insider told another outlet the Kansas City Chiefs star feels Kramer is using his name to get attention, and they stated Kelce didn't even know who the actress was when the news was brought to him.

Kramer, 40, aired out her opinion on the Sunday, May 5, edition of her podcast, expressing that even though she first loved the "cute" couple together, she now thinks otherwise.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taken aback jana kramer claiming always drunk attention
Source: mega

Kramer feels Kelce's drinking has rubbed off on Taylor Swift.

Article continues below advertisement

"To me, he’s always drunk. Every time I’ve ever seen a video he’s just always drunk," said the mom-of-four, claiming he's influenced Swift, 34. "I see her drinking more now ... Like, the company you keep."

The three-time divorcée also thinks it's "corny" and "cheesy" that Kelce doesn't hesitate to publicly talk about his romance with the music icon and even accused him of "loving the attention" that's come from their romance.

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"I’ve just kind of heard things that I don’t love," she concluded of the tight end. "But again, I just want everyone to be happy is what I’ll default to."

Social media users immediately bashed the singer-actress for her rude remarks.

"I find it sad and pathetic when people go after the lowest hanging fruit in the tree for attention. [Kramer] knows if she mentions [Swift's] name people would go to her podcast to hear what she said," one individual tweeted. "Sad that she can’t attract listeners on her own merit."

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taken aback jana kramer claiming always drunk attention
Source: mega

The mom-of-four was attacked on social media for her words.

Article continues below advertisement

"Jana Kramer accused two strangers of being drunks. Then tried to insinuate that the relationship was not a perfect match. A woman who’s been divorced three times," a second person said, while another wrote, "I don’t think Jana Kramer should speak about Taylor & Travis! Have a seat, Ms. three-times divorce C-Lister!"

Article continues below advertisement

Page Six and TMZ reported on Kelce's reaction to Kramer's comments.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.