Jimmy Kimmel Asks Donald Trump If He Can Share a Prison Cell With Taylor Swift When 'Talk Show Host Round-Up' Begins

"My only request to President-elect Trump is that he let me share a prison cell with Taylor Swift," he joked. "I’m really good at making bracelets, and I think we get along just fine. We’ll see how funny that is in six months, when the great talk show host round-up begins."

Earlier in his somber monologue, Kimmel called election night "terrible" for "women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard working immigrants who make this country go, for health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech."