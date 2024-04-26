Travis Kelce's Dad Ed Hilariously Reacts to Outrageous Theory About Athlete's Romance With Taylor Swift: 'That's My Boy!'
Papa Kelce's got jokes!
Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, couldn't help but laugh after coming across an outrageous theory about the athlete's romance with Taylor Swift.
"A televangelist from Arkansas claims Satan is engineering Taylor Swift's marriage to Travis Kelce so she can give birth to the antichrist and launch an apocalyptic thousand-year wear against Christ," read a post shared by the Instagram account Intersectional Feminism.
"Must she do everything? And during a world tour?" the allegation concluded.
While plenty of Swifties left funny comments on the upload, none were more comical than the one made by Ed, who reacted by writing, "That’s my boy!"
Needless to say, fans loved the patriarch's humor, with one supporter replying to him, "@papakelce I'm giggling. You're the best. Be my dad."
"@papakelce this just made me laugh so hard… you are the best!😂," another fan raved.
Both of the NFL star's parents haven't hesitated to give their approval over the power couple's relationship, as shortly after the Grammy winner and Travis, both 34, went public with their romance, Ed called her "a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman" in an interview.
- Taylor Swift 'Worried About Jinxing Things' With Travis Kelce, Shares Source: 'She Wants a Happy Ending'
- Joe Alwyn 'Disappointed' After Hearing Taylor Swift's New Album Detailing the Demise of Their Romance
- Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Sends Photo With Bradley Cooper to Mom Donna After Double Date With Actor and Gigi Hadid
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her. We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around," he recalled of when she came to watch one of Travis' games at the stadium. "Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can."
"And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician," he insisted. "She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot."
Taylor clearly has a soft spot for Ed as well, as she was seen hugging him on the field after a Kansas City Chiefs playoff win. Plus, she mentioned the dad-of-two in her new love song "So High School," which is believed to be about her boyfriend.
The "New Heights" podcast co-host's mom, Donna Kelce, revealed she's listened to the blonde beauty's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, gushing, "I think it is probably her best work."
"I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released," she shared with People. "I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman."