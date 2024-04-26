Travis Kelce's Dad Ed Hilariously Reacts to Outrageous Theory About Athlete's Romance With Taylor Swift: 'That's My Boy!'

"I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her. We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around," he recalled of when she came to watch one of Travis' games at the stadium. "Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can."

"And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician," he insisted. "She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot."