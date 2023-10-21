Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Wants Her Son and Taylor Swift to 'Pump the Brakes a Bit' on Their New Romance
Though Taylor Swift appeared to hit it off with beau Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, the matriarch reportedly wants the new power couple to slow things down.
"Donna isn’t against Taylor dating Travis," a source spilled to a magazine. "She just wants her to pump the brakes a bit."
"Donna thinks that their relationship should develop naturally, out of the spotlight," the insider added.
So far, this has been the Grammy winner's most public romance, which is a breath of fresh air for fans after the 33-year-old and ex Joe Alwyn, 32, stayed extremely private throughout their six years together.
It's unclear when Swift and the NFL star, 34, first met, but the singer showed support for him by coming out to his September 24 Kansas City Chiefs game in Missouri.
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," the football player noted of her appearance during his podcst. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."
"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure," the NFL star added. "And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end. Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."
It was at that same game that Swift was seen chatting with Donna, who revealed in an interview that the superstar was asking her about a football play at one point.
"I was talking about ... when the commercial people come out in the orange gloves and they’re on the field, I was mentioning when they go like this [makes gesture], the commercial’s over and they can play again," the mom-of-two spilled.
Taylor was seen with Donna once again at Travis' October 12 game, where his dad, Ed Kelce, was also in attendance.
The new lovebirds have also spent alone time together and with friends, embarking on two dinner dates in NYC. In addition, they were seen getting "handsy" and "kissing throughout the night" at the October 14 Saturday Night Live after-party following their cameos on the comedy series.
"They seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other," an onlooker shared.
While some adults wouldn't be happy with their parents trying to interfere with their dating life, the insider spilled, "Travis loves that Donna isn’t afraid to speak her mind."
The insider spoke to Life & Style about Donna wanting her son to slow down his romance with the "Karma" singer.