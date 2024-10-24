'Creep' Tucker Carlson Slammed for Comparing Donald Trump to a 'Daddy' Giving a Little Girl a 'Vigorous Spanking'
Ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson found himself in hot water after making a bizarre comparison between Donald Trump working as POTUS and fatherhood.
During the Wednesday, October 23, town hall in Duluth, Georgia, Carlson said Trump would be like a parent coming home from work "pissed" and needing to punish his child.
"There has to be a point at which Dad comes home. Yeah, that's right. Dad comes home. And he's pissed. Dad is pissed," Carlson said the crowd. "He's not vengeful. He loves his children. Disobedient as they may be, he loves them, because they're his children. They live in his house. But he's very disappointed in their behavior. And he's going to have to let them know."
"When Dad gets home, you know what he says?" he asked. "'You've been a bad girl. You've been a bad little girl, and you're getting a vigorous spanking right now. And no, it's not going to hurt me more than it hurts you. No, it's not. I'm not going to lie. It's going to hurt you a lot more than it hurts me. And you earned this.'"
One hour later, the 78-year-old took the stage to shouts from supporters that included "Daddy's home" and "Daddy Don."
As the clip from Carlson's odd speech made rounds on social media, Trump critics took to the comments section to express their disgust with the conservative political commentator, calling his words "disturbing" and "a lot to unpack."
One X user penned, "Trying to figure out if he’s promoting corporal punishment for children or if this is his personal fantasy. Creep," and a second critic added, "It doesn’t go unnoticed that the gender of the child used in Tucker Carlson’s anecdotal story isn’t a father’s son, but his daughter."
A third person wrote, "Daddy's home? This is really f------ weird! Tucker Carlson is a deranged as Trump!" and a fourth user asked, "What is he even talking about and why are people clapping?!?"
CNN correspondent Alayna Treene, who attended the campaign event, said she'd never heard anything like it at a Trump rally.
"When Tucker Carlson was speaking tonight, he started to say that if Donald Trump were to win, it would be like, 'Daddy’s home' ... like God loves all of his children talking about the mainstream media ... and Democrats and said that Trump would need to give them a good spanking."
"Now, this is something that crowd went wild for here. There are thousands of people here," Treene continued. "And when Trump came on stage, as you can see speaking behind me, they started screaming and chanting ... I can tell you, the vibe in the room tonight does almost feel like a mini RNC."