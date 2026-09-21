Kimora Lee Says Tyra Banks Didn't Want Her to Date Russell Simmons at 16 Years Old: She Was 'Getting on My Nerves'
Sept. 20 2026, Published 11:15 p.m. ET
Kimora Lee Simmons is looking back at how Tyra Banks tried to stop her from dating Russell Simmons when she was just 16 years old.
Ahead of the premiere of her new Lifetime documentary, Kimora Lee: On Her Own, the 51-year-old revealed that Banks, 52, went so far as to keep her at her apartment for an entire weekend in an effort to prevent her from returning Russell's calls.
Tyra Banks Tried to Keep Kimora Lee Away From Russell Simmons
Kimora recalled meeting Russell while she was a teenage model working in New York City.
Russell, who was 34 at the time, would reportedly sit front row at her fashion shows, cheer loudly and later appear backstage. He also began sending her large flower arrangements.
Tyra, who had become friends with Kimora, apparently wasn't thrilled about the attention.
"I remember Tyra kept me in her apartment through the weekend, trying to avoid me going home and checking my voicemail," Kimora recalled.
Kimora Lee Thought Tyra Banks Was 'Hating'
At the time, Kimora didn't necessarily appreciate her friend's interference.
"I felt a little bit like she was hating for sure," she admitted, explaining that Tyra was "getting in my way and getting on my nerves."
Looking back, however, Kimora believes Tyra may have simply been trying to protect her. She also speculated that Russell may have previously pursued the model, though that has not been confirmed.
Kimora Lee Ultimately Married Russell Simmons
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Despite Tyra's concerns, Kimora continued her relationship with Russell and ultimately married the music executive in 1998.
Interestingly, Tyra remained close enough to Kimora to serve as one of her bridesmaids.
Kimora and Russell went on to welcome two daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee, with Tyra becoming Aoki's godmother. The couple separated in 2006, and their divorce was finalized in 2009.
Kimora Lee Says Hindsight Changed Her Perspective
Years later, Kimora has a much different perspective on her former marriage.
In the documentary, she alleges that her relationship with Russell included verbal, emotional and financial abuse, saying she didn't recognize some of the behavior as abusive until she began "putting the pieces together."
Russell did not immediately respond to requests for comments regarding Kimora's claims. He has separately denied multiple sexual assault allegations made against him by other women.
Kimora Lee and Tyra Banks Are No Longer Close
Despite Tyra's prominent role in Kimora's early life and even her wedding, the former friends are no longer in contact.
Kimora recently revealed the pair haven't spoken in years, though her recollection of Tyra attempting to intervene in the Russell romance suggests she now sees her former friend's actions differently than she did as a teenager.
Kimora Lee: On Her Own premieres Sunday, September 20, on Lifetime.