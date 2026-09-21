NEWS Kimora Lee Says Tyra Banks Didn't Want Her to Date Russell Simmons at 16 Years Old: She Was 'Getting on My Nerves' Source: MEGA Kimora Lee Simmons revealed Tyra Banks tried to stop her from dating Russell Simmons when she was just 16 years old. Taylor Camp Sept. 20 2026, Published 11:15 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kimora Lee Simmons is looking back at how Tyra Banks tried to stop her from dating Russell Simmons when she was just 16 years old. Ahead of the premiere of her new Lifetime documentary, Kimora Lee: On Her Own, the 51-year-old revealed that Banks, 52, went so far as to keep her at her apartment for an entire weekend in an effort to prevent her from returning Russell's calls.

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Tyra Banks Tried to Keep Kimora Lee Away From Russell Simmons

Source: MEGA Tyra Banks reportedly tried to keep teenage Kimora Lee away from Russell Simmons after he began pursuing the young model.

Kimora recalled meeting Russell while she was a teenage model working in New York City. Russell, who was 34 at the time, would reportedly sit front row at her fashion shows, cheer loudly and later appear backstage. He also began sending her large flower arrangements. Tyra, who had become friends with Kimora, apparently wasn't thrilled about the attention. "I remember Tyra kept me in her apartment through the weekend, trying to avoid me going home and checking my voicemail," Kimora recalled.

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Kimora Lee Thought Tyra Banks Was 'Hating'

Source: MEGA Kimora Lee admitted she initially thought Tyra Banks was 'hating' when she tried to interfere with the budding romance.

At the time, Kimora didn't necessarily appreciate her friend's interference. "I felt a little bit like she was hating for sure," she admitted, explaining that Tyra was "getting in my way and getting on my nerves." Looking back, however, Kimora believes Tyra may have simply been trying to protect her. She also speculated that Russell may have previously pursued the model, though that has not been confirmed.

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Kimora Lee Ultimately Married Russell Simmons

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Source: MEGA Kimora Lee ultimately married Russell Simmons in 1998 and went on to have two daughters.

Despite Tyra's concerns, Kimora continued her relationship with Russell and ultimately married the music executive in 1998. Interestingly, Tyra remained close enough to Kimora to serve as one of her bridesmaids. Kimora and Russell went on to welcome two daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee, with Tyra becoming Aoki's godmother. The couple separated in 2006, and their divorce was finalized in 2009.

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Kimora Lee Says Hindsight Changed Her Perspective

Years later, Kimora has a much different perspective on her former marriage. In the documentary, she alleges that her relationship with Russell included verbal, emotional and financial abuse, saying she didn't recognize some of the behavior as abusive until she began "putting the pieces together." Russell did not immediately respond to requests for comments regarding Kimora's claims. He has separately denied multiple sexual assault allegations made against him by other women.

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Kimora Lee and Tyra Banks Are No Longer Close

Source: MEGA Kimora Lee and Tyra Banks were once close friends, though the fashion icons haven't spoken to each other in years.