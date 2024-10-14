'Unfit Loser' Donald Trump Glitches While Trying to Say 'Arizonans' in Hilarious Moment: Watch
Donald Trump almost malfunctioned at a recent rally in Arizona.
"Trump just had a major teleprompter malfunction while trying to say Arizonans in one of the funniest blunders I’ve seen from him. 'Asserasians.' Ahahaha," one person wrote about the incident via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Of course, people couldn't help but comment on Trump's gaffe.
"Wait I thought it was bad to use a teleprompter if you are running for office? Guess it's OK if your Trump!" one person wrote, referring to how Trump, 78, constantly claims he doesn't need to use a teleprompter during his speeches.
"Did no one in the room hear him azerasians? His dementia is getting worse every day," a second person added, while a third person wrote, "Trump is unfit! The United States and its 250+ year history deserve better than this historical loser."
This is hardly the first time Trump has been trolled for not being able to pronounce words.
As OK! previously reported, during a recent rally in Coachella, Calif., Trump was roasted for seemingly making up words.
"I will very quickly defleet," Trump told the crowd. "We are going to take inflation. And we are going to deflate it. We are going to deflate inflation. We are going to defeat inflation."
Of course, people couldn't get enough of odd moment.
"There’s that stable genius again," one person wrote, while another said, "He is the best deflator. My hopes and dreams have been totally deflated at the mere thought of him being president again."
Trump has been accused of having dementia over the past few months as his speeches have gotten worse and worse.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.
"If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dodes added.