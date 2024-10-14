'Unfit Loser' Donald Trump Glitches While Trying to Say 'Arizonans' in Hilarious Moment: Watch

This is hardly the first time Trump has been trolled for not being able to pronounce words.

As OK! previously reported, during a recent rally in Coachella, Calif., Trump was roasted for seemingly making up words.

"I will very quickly defleet," Trump told the crowd. "We are going to take inflation. And we are going to deflate it. We are going to deflate inflation. We are going to defeat inflation."

Of course, people couldn't get enough of odd moment.

"There’s that stable genius again," one person wrote, while another said, "He is the best deflator. My hopes and dreams have been totally deflated at the mere thought of him being president again."