Jelly Roll’s Wife Bunnie XO Reveals Convicted Murderer Wade Wilson Was Giving Her Number to 'Random Women' After They Spoke About a Potential Docuseries
Bunnie XO made an enemy out of Wade Wilson.
On the Monday, October 21, episode of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast, the wife of Jelly Roll, 44, claimed the convicted murderer gave out her phone number to five people after they spoke for a potential docuseries.
"Wade took it upon himself after that first phone call that we had to start giving my phone number out to random women," Bunnie revealed. "I was getting so frustrated with all the drama."
After he began sharing her number with strangers, Bunnie gave Wilson another call, which she recorded.
The podcaster played the confrontation during the episode.
"You can stop getting me in trouble online," she told the felon. "That would be great."
The 30-year-old criminal then admitted he had been divulging her information to others.
"I stopped giving out your number," said Wilson, who was charged with the murders of Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43 and sentenced to death. "I only did that to like two people."
Despite his claims, Bunnie noted that he gave it to at least five individuals.
Wilson then fired back at Bunnie and complained over the remarks she made about him, with Wilson insisting he had screenshots of her words.
"What was the comment that you made online?" he asked. "I literally have a picture of it and it says something to the effect of, 'I need to show these people something about the red flags and warning signs.'"
The blonde beauty explained that what she said had been misconstrued.
"I think what I said with that's being taken out of context," she stated. "They said, 'Why did you interview Wade Wilson?' And I said, 'Because I think women need to see the red flags and the warning signs of somebody who's as charming as you. I don't think there's anything wrong with it.'"
The hostile interaction with Wilson came after Bunnie received backlash in June for wanting to contact the inmate in the first place.
Bunnie previously shared why she was interested in speaking to him.
"I am fascinated with his story," she said in a since-deleted clip from June. "How cool would it be if I got to go into the jail and do a sit-down with him and do a podcast?"
Fans were quick to bash her and call out the insensitivity over the situation.
"I think anybody who has followed me for a very long time knows that my intentions were not to glorify somebody," she began her video apology. "Being curious about why a killer is a f------ whack job does not make me a bad person because there are so many people who are interested in true crime and murderers get interviews all the time. But what makes me an a------ is being insensitive to the victims' families."
"Even though it wasn't intentional, it's still what happened," she confessed. "For that, I do apologize."