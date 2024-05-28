'Unwell' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Saluting 'Everything' at NASCAR Cup Series: Watch
Donald Trump was accused of not being all there when he appeared to make a certain gesture of respect — at anything and everything while attending the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, May 26.
In a video uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president, 77, can be seen saluting as a plane flew over the event.
"He’s just walking around saluting everything today. He salutes during Amazing Grace. He’s saluting people. Saluting airplanes," one user pointed out alongside the video.
Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on the odd salutation. One person wrote, "He is catering to everybody and anybody who is willing to pay attention to him….It’s very sad … just wait till what happens to him in November…" while another asked, "Did he superglue his hand to his eyebrow?"
A third person added, "He thinks it makes him look cool. Ya know like when he dances," while a fourth person called out Trump being booed at Libertarian convention in Washington, D.C., writing, "Shell-shocked after last's nights public humiliation."
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Trump's mental fitness has been called into question, especially as the 2024 election nears.
During the ex-president's Thursday, May 23, rally in New York, he seemed to slur his words yet again while addressing the crowd.
"It's hard working patri-skfjskl and this is something that you can say and you can say it a million times," he said as he failed to pronounce patriots.
Naturally, people were shocked to hear the gaffe.
One person wrote, "He couldn't say it one time," while another said, "His voice, the higher pitch, the glitching, the odd sounds and noises in place of words, it reminds me of my father after his stroke on the days when it was obvious he was struggling cognitively. It doesn't get better from here on out. It just gets worse."
A third person added, "Trump, slurring and glitching: It is hardworking patri-skfjskl."
According to a top doctor, he thinks Trump is only getting worse.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.