Valerie Bertinelli Admits She Used to Get Botox But the Results Changed Her Face: 'I Hated It'

valerie b pp
Source: @valeriebertinelli/instagram
By:

Jul. 17 2023, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Valerie Bertinelli is setting the record straight on what work she has had done.

Taking to social media on Sunday, July 16, to respond to a social media user who sarcastically complimented her appearance, writing: "The Botox looks great," the 63-year-old said with a smile via her Instagram video, "You, I know you didn't mean that as a compliment."

valerie ig
Source: @valeriebertinelli/instagram

"But, let's talk about it, shall we?" she said, before admitting: "I have tried Botox about… six…"

Cutting off her own sentence, she said she'd find a picture from when she had Botox. "I hated it," she confidently said, going on to share an old photo of herself with puffy cheeks. "Yeah, it was six years ago."

valerie
Source: @valeriebertinelli/instagram

"As you can see from that picture, it doesn’t look like me. It sort of changed the shape of my eyebrows. And what I thought it was going to do was help me with my genetically puffy eyes," she continued with a laugh, removing her glasses so her fans could get a better glimpse at her makeup-free face.

She confessed of her eyes, "They've always annoyed me."

Explaining she hadn't had alcohol for "basically this whole year," as she felt she was drinking too much, Bertinelli pointed out: "I still have puffy eyes."

valerie
Source: mega

"But here's the deal. Here's why I want to talk about the comment. You're trying to shame me… and you're a woman! Like what made you go out of your way to try and shame me," she asked, acknowledging she's not the first person who has been on the receiving end of shaming.

"We're women. We have to stick together," Bertinelli declared. "Don't shame somebody if they want to do something, anything, to make themselves feel better as they go out into this insane flipping crazy world."

Source: OK!

She captioned her social media upload: "No shame! No judgments. But let’s talk about it shall we?"

Users immediately praised Bertinelli for her honesty and the way she handled the troll, with one writing: "Too many women declare war on other women. It’s like middle and high school never ended."

"You handled this with such grace and kindness. ❤️❤️❤️," gushed another.

