'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Gets Bitten by King's Guard Horse While Vacationing in London: Watch
Looks like Scheana Shay didn’t read the sign!
In a video posted on the London King’s Guard TikTok account on August 8, the Vanderpump Rules star, 39, was spotted posing with one of the horses before it bit her.
Despite having a sign warning tourists that the animals do kick and bite, Shay was not very careful.
In the clip, the Bravolebrity wore a black mini dress and big black sunglasses as the animal took a small nibble on her arm. In response, Shay appeared shocked and ran away from the horse.
After viewing the footage, fans shared how caught off guard they were to see the reality TV personality be part of the viral moment.
“That’s bloody Scheana from VPR!” one user pointed out.
“Even the horse knew Scheana was bad news,” a second person joked, while another added, “Surprised Scheana didn’t devote an entire podcast episode to this.”
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-one — who shares daughter Summer Moon with husband Brock Davies — recently gave an update on the future of Vanderpump Rules after Season 11 caused a divide in the cast.
“I hope we can move forward still doing this show, but I just don’t see how we can continue with everyone,” Shay told Entertainment Tonight on July 26. “I mean, the girls need to come back. We need some girl power.”
Vanderpump Rules traditionally films throughout the summer, however, the show runners announced they would be taking a break this year.
Despite the program being on hiatus, Shay insisted she's not bored.
“I just went to London. My daughter just started preschool. I’ve got her in swim lessons, dance lessons, all of the things. So we’re keeping our summer very busy,” Shay shared.
Shay’s costar Lala Kent also addressed the fact that Season 12 of the show is up in the air.
"Am I scared? Truthfully, I feel a little bit relieved. I want a break," Kent admitted on Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp’s “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, noting how she “cried every day out of frustration.”
Kent — who’s been on Vanderpump Rules since Season 4 — added how she “usually looks forward” to filming, however, she confessed she “dreaded every second” of Season 11.
“Every time they said, 'Hey, you've got a day off tomorrow,' I cried tears of joy because I was so happy I did not have to engage,” she said. “I have never felt that way before."