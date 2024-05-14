Big Blonde Hair Founder Lauren Sebastian Dishes on the Fashion Hits and Misses of the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Reunion: Photos
The Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion has arrived.
Big Blonde Hair's Lauren Sebastian chats exclusively with OK! to break down all the style wins and losses from the cast's drama-filled sit-down with Andy Cohen.
Scroll through the gallery to see Sebastian's takes on the looks from the Season 11 Vanderpump Rules reunion:
Lisa Vanderpump
"I don't think we see her in blue very often, so it was an interesting take," Sebastian says of Lisa Vanderpump's twist on her signature blazer ensemble. "We also haven't seen her in a snake print. We talk a lot about people with their aesthetic, and she sticks to it."
Lala Kent
The fashion maven has nothing but praise for Lala Kent's lavender Oscar de la Renta gown. "When Lala goes this direction, as opposed to her street style-inspired outfits, it looks gorgeous. Seeing her in a softer color and a flowing fabric is a great look for her."
Ariana Madix
"It's really hard for her to compete with her look from last year," Sebastian notes of Ariana Madix's red-hot dress from the Season 10 special. "But I think this is a good follow-up for it because it's different, but it's still s--- and shows a lot of skin, which I think she can't not do after last season."
Katie Maloney
"This one is my favorite," the influencer notes of Katie Maloney's slinky Retrofete dress. "It's a risk for her, and it is very much outside of what she normally wears. She absolutely nails it. It fits her body perfectly. Spring metallics, especially silver, are so on trend right now, and just how her hair is styled and the way the makeup is, it's got to be her best reunion look ever."
Scheana Shay
"She's always going for very much pop star, very much loud. She never shies away from anything," Sebastian says of Scheana Shay's Minna dress inspired by her song "Good as Gold."
"She loves an embellishment, obviously. Of course, she's picking gold because that's her thing now. It wouldn't be a dress on Sheena for a major event if it weren't gold!"
James Kennedy
"He's my favorite of the men," the style expert admits of James Kennedy's Twisted Tailor ensemble. "James looks great in the skinny pants and is not afraid to take a little bit of a risk with the colors, paired it with sneakers, which is to me very LA. He nailed it for the most part."
Tom Sandoval
"There is a lot going on," Sebastian notes of Tom Sandoval's evergreen jacket and pant ensemble. "The necklace and the chunky loafer kind of ties in with his whole rocker aesthetic that he's always going for. Maybe if he had also gone for a skinnier leg on the suit, something a little more tailored could have been better for him."
Tom Schwartz
"I know the girls who style him for this one," Sebastian says of Tom Schwartz's look. "This is good for him because sometimes he can really go out of the box and wear a crazy print and lots of bold colors. This is the typical Tom sweater under a blazer. His pants are tailored better than Tom Sandoval's."