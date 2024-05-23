'There's No Credibility': 'The View' Co-Hosts Slam 'Flip-Flopper' Nikki Haley for Endorsing Donald Trump
The backlash continues after Nikki Haley's controversial endorsement.
On the Thursday, May 23, installment of The View, the panelists tore apart the former South Carolina governor for announcing that she would be voting for Donald Trump after repeatedly claiming a second Trump term would be detrimental to the country.
"[Haley] should have owned that lane and stayed true to it, because I think she just buried herself for the future on this," co-host Sara Haines explained. "There’s no credibility. She lacked it and she flip-flopped a lot, but she really could have had a moment with how she pulled through on those primaries."
Whoopi Goldberg agreed "she's not consistent" when it comes to her criticism of the embattled ex-prez. Meanwhile, former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted she was "disappointed" by Haley's actions, but not shocked.
Sunny Hostin quipped she's always believes the 52-year-old "was a flip-flopper."
"She couldn’t be trusted. And I think this is about her future in politics with the Republican Party — that is really the Trump Party," Hostin added. "She was never an earnest politician, if one exists. I think Barack Obama was an earnest politician. I think we did have have some in the White House. But, you know, I’m not surprised. I called it as you know it."
As OK! previously reported, Haley confirmed her endorsement of Trump while speaking at the Hudson Institute on Wednesday, May 22.
"Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I’ve made that clear many, many times," she said at the time. "I will be voting for Trump ... I stand by what I said in my suspension speech. Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me."
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham slammed Haley's announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Voting for a wanna-be dictator doesn’t make you a good Republican," she wrote. "It makes you a puppet & it’s pathetic."
Other critics flooded the social media platform with everyone from insults to theories that Haley is attempting to put herself in the running for vice president. "She basically is saying she has no morals and would rather end democracy," one X user penned, while a second accused her of "abandoning all dignity so she can briefly enter the VP conversation."