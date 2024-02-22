Ailing Wendy Williams Takes Off Her Wig in Emotional Conversation With Blac Chyna: 'I'm Going to Always Be Here for You'

"You've always been like, honest with me, and put me in my place, in the most motherly, kind way," Chyna tells a vulnerable Williams, who took her wig off for the candid conversation in her New York City apartment.

"That's why I love you so much, because even when I was going through my darkest times, you never used that against me," the Rob & Chyna alum told her friend, who first met the former host of The Wendy Williams Show host during an interview in 2020.

"That's how you know that the love is genuine and it's always going to be there. And I'm going to always be here for you, straight up," Chyna noted.