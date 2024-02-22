Ailing Wendy Williams Takes Off Her Wig in Emotional Conversation With Blac Chyna: 'I'm Going to Always Be Here for You'
Blac Chyna and Wendy Williams share an unlikely but strong friendship.
In a clip from the upcoming Where Is Wendy Williams? documentary on Lifetime, which will premiere on Saturday, February 24, the social media star, 35, made an emotional visit to the former daytime diva, 59, amid her health and personal struggles.
"You've always been like, honest with me, and put me in my place, in the most motherly, kind way," Chyna tells a vulnerable Williams, who took her wig off for the candid conversation in her New York City apartment.
"That's why I love you so much, because even when I was going through my darkest times, you never used that against me," the Rob & Chyna alum told her friend, who first met the former host of The Wendy Williams Show host during an interview in 2020.
"That's how you know that the love is genuine and it's always going to be there. And I'm going to always be here for you, straight up," Chyna noted.
A smiling Williams replied with a non sequitur, adding, "My real name is Wendy Hunter. Yup. And I'm divorced. He's got no money."
A confused Chyna appeared to swell up with emotion over the former radio DJ's current mental state, "I love you."
"So do I," the television personality told Chyna as the two shared a warm embrace.
On Thursday, February 22, Williams' team revealed she has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.
"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life," the statement read.
"The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances," her team noted.
"Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way," the announcement concluded.
