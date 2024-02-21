Wendy Williams 'Loved' Doing Her Eponymous Talk Show, But 'Losing It Just Broke Her'

"Wendy loved doing the show,” a production source said of the series, which was canceled in June 2022 after 13 years. "Losing it just broke her."

"We were the little engine that could," an insider close to the show said. "When we got renewed each season, we were shocked. They say fish stinks from the head, but if it’s great, fish glows from the head. In this case, we all basked in Wendy’s glow."

Things began to take a turn in 2017 after Williams collapsed live on-air during a Halloween special. "That was the first sign something was really wrong," the former radio DJ's niece Alex Finnie explained.