Back In Action! Wendy Williams Resurfaces After Leaving Rehab Facility For Alcohol Addiction

As OK! previously reported, the former radio jockey's publicist Shawn Zanotti revealed in a statement that Williams returned home after her stay in the therapeutic facility. “We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” she explained.

"Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects," the October press release read. “She wants to say 'thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers."