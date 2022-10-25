Back In Action! Wendy Williams Resurfaces After Leaving Rehab Facility For Alcohol Addiction
Wendy Williams is back in New York City following her rehabilitation stint in Malibu. On Friday, October 21, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show spent at night with a group of friends as she returns to normal life after entering a rehabilitation facility in August for severe alcohol addiction.
"HOW YOU DOIN'? Thanks for a fun night @baruchshemtov @harrisonjamin@thewendyexperiencepodcast #teamwendy #wendywilliams#howyoudoin," journalist Christopher DiLella captioned a photo on Instagram of himself with a group of pals, including Williams, who wore a black sweater with her caramel locks surrounding her face.
As OK! previously reported, the former radio jockey's publicist Shawn Zanotti revealed in a statement that Williams returned home after her stay in the therapeutic facility. “We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” she explained.
"Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects," the October press release read. “She wants to say 'thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers."
As Williams continues to get back on her feet, she appears to be gearing up for her next big career endeavor: Hospitality. Rosanna Scotto, news anchor and one of the owners of NYC's infamous Italian eatery Fresco by Scotto, revealed the former daytime diva wants to open a restaurant of her own.
"She loves the meatballs at Fresco and the last time I talked to her she’s like, 'OK, Rosanna, I am coming to Fresco and I want the meatballs and then you’re going to help me open up my own restaurant,'" Scotto recalled in a recent interview. "And I’m like, 'What, sister, you wanna take my people away to your restaurant?' I don’t know if she wants me to waitress or what."
"But she did tell me she wants to open her own restaurant and she wants me to help. If there is [a restaurant] from Wendy, it will be big competition but I love her," the New York media personality admitted.
Williams' business plans come more than a year after she stepped back from her daytime chat show due to several health woes. Following her months-long absence, Williams' long-running series came to an end, with Sherri Shepherd taking over her time slot in September.