Wendy Williams' Friend Fears She's Been 'Forced to Be Quiet' 1 Year Since Being Seen Publicly
Wendy Williams' longtime best friend Regina Schell has serious concerns after not being able to contact the former talk show host in more than one year.
Williams was last seen publicly in May 2023, several months after it was announced that she'd been diagnosed with aphasia.
"Talking is Wendy's life, her whole claim to fame is talking, and I don't think she would be this quiet unless she was forced to be quiet," Schell — who knew Williams for decades — told a news outlet.
"Where is Wendy and why is no one asking that question? And why is no one answering that question?" she continued. "Why can't they produce Wendy, or an actual statement from Wendy, or a picture of Wendy? Where is Wendy?!"
"I haven't spoken to my friend, who I spoke to five times a day, in over a year now," she added. "She's somewhere that she can't reach a phone because Wendy can always get to a phone, because if she could get to a phone, she'd be calling me."
Given Williams' many health issues and her past with substance abuse, Schell believes Williams "should be surrounded by family and friends and people who love and support her."
A separate insider agreed that it was strange Williams hasn't made a peep in over a year despite rumors swirling about her life, finances and current whereabouts.
"There is no way in h--- that she would not have responded to that Lifetime documentary, with all her family members appearing in it," the insider insisted. "Wendy would have had something to say about all of that, without a doubt."
As OK! previously reported, Lifetime aired the docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams? on February 24 and 25 — not long after it was revealed the television personality had been diagnosed with dementia.
A producer on the series later claimed that they never would have filmed it if they'd known about her medical condition. They also shockingly revealed that during filming, Williams "would be left alone without food, completely on her own in that apartment with stairs that she could easily fall down."
Schell spoke with The Sun about Williams' disappearance from the public.