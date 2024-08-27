Wendy Williams Seen for the First Time in Over a Year at Holistic Store in New Jersey After Shocking Dementia Diagnosis: Photo
Wendy Williams has finally resurfaced after more than a year in hiding.
The iconic talk show host, 60, paid a visit to the Bolingo Balance holistic store in Newark, N.J., with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., months after she announced her shocking frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.
Williams looked refreshed as she posed with store runner Victor Bowman, who claimed the former daytime diva was "sharp, upbeat and aware" and "very bubbly" during her time at the establishment.
The staffer said Williams was "engaging but wasn't as familiar with what we do here, so her son was more explaining things."
"She talked about circulation improvement but didn’t want to get into too much detail on their first meeting and plans to come back in the near future," Bowman noted of the television personality, who picked up sarsaparilla, contribo and bottano oil for her skin.
Williams hadn't been spotted since March 2023 after being put under court-ordered guardianship in May 2022. As OK! previously reported, members of her family claimed they were cut off from contacting The Wendy Williams Show alum amid her struggles.
"Wendy Williams's family is unable to speak on her current condition and location due to ongoing litigation and the fact that they have largely been denied contact,” an insider claimed. “They are all rooting and praying for Wendy and want to express their well wishes as she celebrates her 60th birthday.”
Even Williams' longtime best friend Regina Schell publicly voiced her concerns about where the former radio jockey was and how she was doing. "Talking is Wendy's life, her whole claim to fame is talking, and I don't think she would be this quiet unless she was forced to be quiet," she claimed in a recent interview.
"Where is Wendy and why is no one asking that question? And why is no one answering that question?" Schell pondered. "Why can't they produce Wendy, or an actual statement from Wendy, or a picture of Wendy? Where is Wendy?!"
Earlier this year, Williams' team confirmed she was officially diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia as well as aphasia after years of mental decline.
"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life," the statement from her representatives explained.
"The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances," they added.
